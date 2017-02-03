Shaw Festival posts $780,000 deficit for 2016

Despite a spike in attendance, the Shaw Festival suffered its second straight huge deficit in 2016.

At the company's annual general meeting Friday, executive director Tim Jennings explained a $3 reduction in the average ticket price brought more families and young theatregoers to Shaw, but resulted in a $780,000 deficit.

Coupled with a $1.76 million deficit for 2015, the company has wiped out the financial gains it made the previous three years, when it nearly pulled itself out of a $2.7 million hole left from the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Despite the six-figure loss, Jennings called 2016 a “turnaround year,” with new marketing and business strategies designed to effectively wipe out the capital deficit by the end of 2018. In addition to a $2 million increase in the endowment fund, the company recently received a $2.78 matching grant from the Ministry of Heritage.

First-time ticket buyers were up 20 percent in 2016, family tickets were up 15 percent, and under-30 theatregoers grew by 30 percent.

“Overall, over 16,000 young people attended a Shaw production in 2016,” says Jennings. That doubled 2015's numbers.

Outgoing Shaw Chairman Andrew Pringle praised former artistic director Jackie Maxwell for an “extraordinary final year” which saw an eight percent increase in attendance at the 856-seat Festival Theatre, where the season's main plays are staged.

Total attendance at the company's four theatres was 237,471, or 74 percent capacity (compared to 66 percent in 2015).

Maxwell did not attend the meeting because she is staging a show in Washington, DC. The company's new artistic director, Tim Carroll, praised her as a “generous, wise and loyal colleague.”

Maxwell's finally season included a lavish but critically panned production of Alice in Wonderland, widely-praised productions of 'Master Harold'...and The Boys and The Adventures of the Black Girl In Her Search For God, and a crowd favourite production of Sweeney Todd which underperformed by opening in late summer (Maxwell lamented its “unusual position in the season”).

Carroll's first season as artistic director will include productions of Saint Joan, Dracula and The Madness of George III. Previews begin April 5.

