Despite a strong start to the game, the wheels fell off in the second period for the Niagara Falls Canucks in junior B hockey.

They surrendered five unanswered goals and were unable to recover after that in a a 6-2 loss to the Caledonia Corvairs Friday night at Gale Centre.

“We have got to play 60 minutes,” coach Frank Pietrangelo said about his team’s performance against the three-time defending Sutherland Cup champions.

“You can’t take a shift off against them and, in tonight’s case, half a period. We were outshot 17-2 in the second period and the score was 5-0 in our building.”

“We were puck watching and need to be way better.”

One of the players who has become a top point producer for the Canucks is winger Owen Green, He was acquired earlier in the season in a trade with the St. Catharines Falcons and in Niagara Falls reunited with shifty playmaker Phillip Chadder, also a former Falcon.

“He will fly around the ice, and it’s my job to get open so he can find me,” Green said. “I played with him in St. Catharines, so we have previous chemistry and I think once playoffs come we will start clicking and putting pucks in the net.”

The 6-foot-4 Green towers over opponentsand is extremely difficult to knock off the puck, which is one of the main reasons he suited up in 49 games for the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.

“North Bay is a great city, I was lucky enough to have great billets who made my stay very pleasant,” Green said. “It’s high-level hockey in North Bay and overall I just really enjoyed my time playing there.”

Green returned to the region to play for the Falcons from 2015-2016, when he tallied 36 points in 49 games, including 17 points in 11 games before being dealt to the Canucks.

As of Friday night’s tilt with the Covairs, Green currently has 27 points in 32 games with Niagara Falls.

“Getting traded was a bit surprising at first, but Frank and the guys are great here and I couldn’t be happier,” Green said. “Frank’s an honest guy, he will tell you how it is and it’s fun to go to practices.:

“Everyone is just having a good time out there which will translate into team success.”

Pietrangelo was happy to add Green to the roster. He said the veteran brings experience to a young Canucks squad.

“He’s played in the OHL and is a big body,” the coach said. “He’s been a good addition to our hockey club by putting up points for us.”

In 42 total games this season split between the Falcons and Canucks, Green has 44 points in 42 games, which ties him for third in team scoring with captain Andrew Barbeau.

Green admits there were some learning curves in changing systems, but he is happy with the points he has totalled as a Canuck.

“The ice at the Gale Centre is a lot bigger than what I am used to playing on,” Green said. “I’m not the fastest guy out there, but I try to use my speed as much as I can and continue to win puck battles.”

“I’ve tried to become a lot more confident with the puck, trying to make more plays instead of just firing it in deep.”

“I’m looking to make more plays and I think it’s obvious with my point production and how much it has increased this year.”

The Williamsville, N.Y., native grew up playing hockey in Buffalo, which he was quick to point out is a hotbed for high-end talent, with notable NHL players such as the Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno and Buffalo Sabres’ rookie Justin Bailey.

“Growing up in the U.S. you see it now with all the success Team USA is having, hockey in the States has grown a lot,” Green said. “I grew up playing against, and watching, Justin Bailey who plays for the Sabres so it is good competition over there.”

Though Green is a first-line winger, and one of the top point producers for the Canucks, he keeps pretty busy off the ice. He attends Erie County Community College and works as a cook in a restaurant across the border, which keeps him extremely busy.

However, the 18-year-old won't hang up his skates once is junior B career comes to an end.

“Playing in the CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport) is the goal for me right now,” Green said. “I want to finish this season off in Niagara Falls and then hopefully play for the Canucks next season.”

The Scoop

Covairs 6, Canucks 2

Niagara Falls Review star of the same: Caledonia forward Bailey Fletcher, two goals and an assist.

Scoring for Caledonia Corvairs: Bailey Fletcher 2, Troy Henley, Eddie Schulz, Jamey Lauzon. Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Harrison Cottam, Maxwell Lightfoot.

Goaltending, shots-saves: Caledonia, Daniel Chenard, 26-24; Niagara Falls, Zach Moore, 28-23; Adam Dentico, 9-8.

Power plays, goals-chances: Caledonia, 0-6; Niagara Falls, 0-3.

Penalties, in minutes: Caledonia, 30; Niagara Falls, 70.

Attendance at Gale Centre: 650.

Next games for Niagara Falls: Tuesday, at Buffalo Regals, 7 p.m.; Friday, home to Thorold Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.