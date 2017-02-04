Port budget talks running smoothly

Annual budget discussions are underway in Port Colborne and so far it’s smooth sailing.

The city had one of three potential budget meetings on Feb. 1, and chief administrative officer Scott Luey said Monday and Wednesday are also slotted for meetings.

The Monday meeting is a sure thing, but he has a feeling they will roll over into Wednesday, too.

“We started with basically where our financial position is right now,” Luey said of the first meeting.

He said staff and council discussed the city’s debt and what debentures it has, both in terms of ones recently acquired and those that will be “maturing” and freeing up some money.

Staff also presented their “wish lists” of what they would like for their respective departments, for example, money for buildings, vehicles or further staffing.

Hydro was a hot topic, especially with the cost of inflation. Like residents, the city has felt a hit from the rising cost of hydro, he said, citing city hall and the Vale Health and Wellness Centre as two buildings that use up a lot of hydro.

There was some saving by switching the city to LED streetlights last year, but there’s still a lot to contend with.

“You don’t always have the money, resources and revenue that you’d like to have,” said Mayor John Maloney, “but you work with what you’ve got.”

In addition to these discussions, there were two delegations from local businesses on behalf of the downtown business improvement area, pleading their case for improving and beautifying the downtown core.

“They want to see that happen because they think it will be a regeneration,” Luey said.

The presenters acknowledged the construction would create hardships while it was going on, but that it would be better in the long run.

Neither Maloney nor Luey feel the meeting got contentious, although Luey thinks that might come Monday when they really dig into the financial situation and which monies will go where.

Maloney said they’re not ready to set the budget yet, adding, “That could happen Monday night or Wednesday night.”

The mayor and CAO attribute how well the meetings are organized and how smoothly they are going to director of community and corporate services, Peter Senese, who also acts as treasurer. Maloney said they receive binders ahead of time with all the information they need, which helps them know what they’re going to talk about.

“(Senese) takes us through the budget on a sort of roadmap basis, where he covers all of the different issues and highlights the areas where council wants to focus their attention,” Luey said.

Monday’s budget meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

