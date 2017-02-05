Zeglinski helps derail the Express

Sammy Zeglinski’s pregame routine was a little different Saturday.

The Niagara River Lions point guard hosted the first ever “Sammy Z Point Guard Development Clinic” in front of 36 kids at Meridian Centre, and hours later the former Virginia Cavalier put on a clinic himself draining a game-high 24 points and dishing out seven assists as the Lions stopped the Windsor Express 94-88 in front of 1, 960 fans.

“We had a three hour basketball clinic for all the future point guards in the area, so I had some extra motivation — they were all in the crowd cheering for me so I wanted to put on a good show for them,” said Zeglinski, who has been battling a wrist injury all season.

As for disrupting his usual pregame routine, Zeglinski said he’d do it anytime for the kids of Niagara.

“Usually I get some food, and go take a nap but it was well worth it. The clinic was awesome. We had about 40 kids show up, it was really fun and we got a lot accomplished, and I thought everybody learned at least one thing.”

And learning “as a team” is what the River Lions continue to do.

Sitting at 5-9, River Lions head coach Grace Lokole knows his team has an uphill battle the rest of the season.

“A win always helps you sleep at night a little easier, but we’ve got a whole lot of things to work on,” Lokole said.

“We’re not there. We’re not even close, but we’re working at it and that’s the big thing.

“I think the guys, because of the way our season started, know you can’t get comfortable. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we have to win.”

Lokole knows the point guard position, and Sammy Zeglinski in particular, is a vital cog for the second-year franchise.

“Sammy is a definite extension of me on the court. I only have to tell Sammy something once. It’s great to great to have a point guard that you’ve been there with. We’ve been through a lot together. Me and Sammy have a trust on the court.”

Lokole has been preaching togetherness all season long from his talented group of basketball players, and that’s something Zeglinski echoes.

“The key is to keep building chemistry. We have to become one unit instead of a group of individuals,” said Zegliski, whose team welcomes the London Lightning to Meridian Centre Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Zeglinski feels he may have to become more vocal going forward.

“We’ve been focused on everything as a team, and team unity, and it really helps when everybody is on one page. Especially with Logan (Stutz) out I think I have to step up more as a vocal leader. I will also continue to lead by example, and hopefully they follow and we get this thing rolling a little bit.”

Lion Pride: Stutz (shoulder) and Mike Allison (elbow) were scratched for the River Lions.

Niagara has signed former Kansas Jayhawk Naadir Tharpe. The point guard had two assists in his debut Saturday night … There were 62 fouls called in Saturday’s game — 32 on the River Lions, 30 on Windsor … Sunday afternoon in Orangeville the A’s outlasted the Lions 105-88 as Marcus Lewis led Niagara with 15 points; Kirk Williams Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Scoop

River Lions 94 Express 88

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions point guard Sammy Zeglinski with game highs in points (24) and assists with (seven).

For Niagara: Zeglinski (24) Kirk Williams Jr. (18), Richard Amardi (14), and Chris Commons (14).

For Windsor: Juan Pattillo (24), Warren Ward (16), Quinnel Brown (15) and Wally Ellenson (10).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage – River Lions: 46.5; Express 45.1

Rebounds: Niagara (42); Windsor (41)

Turnovers: River Lions (19); Express (16)

Free Throws: Niagara 21-for-26; Windsor 19-for-27

Attendance: 1, 960

Up Next: The River Lions host the London Lightning Tuesday night. Game time at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.