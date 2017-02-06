Burgoyne Bridge forensic audit report under wraps

Regional councillors took a peek at the Burgoyne Bridge forensic audit Monday — but what it contains is still a closely guarded secret.

The vice-chair of Niagara Region’s bridge audit task force, Grimsby Regional Coun. Tony Quirk cautioned councillors that what they were reading is only a preliminary report on the $93-million project.

“I want to make clear this is not the final report from the auditor,” Quick said. “What you have is the preliminary report, and it will be the basis for the discussion we are going to have today.”

Council began its inquiry into how the contract for the bridge was awarded after costs ballooned by tens of millions of dollars from the original estimate of $45 million. The low bid on the contract was for $69.91 million.

Council asked for the forensic audit May 19 after suspicions arose of possible “fiduciary impropriety” related to the project following an anonymous tip.

Monday, the committee passed a motion to move into closed session because the discussion of the forensic audit involved solicitor-client privilege and “potential litigation” as well as “identifiable individuals.”

When the committee returned to open session, it quickly passed a motion authorizing staff to proceed as directed. The committee gave no further details.

“The goal is to get it to council on Thursday night, and at that point, it will also be a matter for closed discussion,” Quirk said. “Any other information about this will be a decision of council.”

Monday councillors were allowed to read the report in a committee room one hour before the meeting began. They had to sign for the document and weren’t authorized to take it with them.

That didn’t sit well with Niagara Falls Coun. Bob Gale.

“I’ve taken mine, and I did not sign the forms saying I will give it back right now,” Gale said. “The public is outraged by what is going on here. We should have these reports to take home to read … I have a problem with the secrecy of these reports. I understand the confidentiality of it, but we as councillors have to make informed decisions, and we only had an hour to read it.”

Welland Coun. George Marshall also wondered about the restrictions on the report.

“If I am expected to make a decision on something, I would like a copy of the document,” Marshall said.

St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski took it a step further. He wondered why the report isn’t being shared with the public.

“When is the public going to see something?” he asked. “It cost $450,000, and the taxpayers don’t just write blank cheques. They expect to see the benefit of what they spent the money on, but who know with this region sometimes.”

Quirk said the forensic auditors from Deloitte would likely deliver the final version of the report to the committee in March. They would also take questions from councillors at that time.

The auditing firm has already completed a value-for-money audit on the bridge project. That report was presented to council last year and included concerns of missing documentation, poor procurement processes and a lack of transparency.

The original Burgoyne Bridge was built in 1915. It opened after 11 months of construction at a cost of $155,000 — which was $18,000 under budget.

The replacement bridge, the largest the region owns and maintains, is on the same site and links downtown St. Catharines to west St. Catharines over Twelve Mile Creek and Highway 406. It runs almost 320 metres with an arch of about 110 metres and is supported by 12 steel towers. Construction began in September 2015.

