Rest assured something new will be happening at the Lincoln Fabrics building in Port Dalhousie.

That’s because the textile company, ensconced at the factory since 1955, is now officially leaving the premises.

The loss of a valued manufacturer in St. Catharines is hardly ever a good thing. But in this case there are a couple of positives.

First of all, the company is remaining in Niagara. Its new digs are in Grimsby.

Staying close to its old home was the company’s stated goal when it became clear over the past year that a relocation was necessary because of its landlord’s desire to sell the Lakeport Road property.

Lincoln Fabrics, a division of Quebec-based Textiles Monterey, wanted to retain as much of its experienced, skilled workforce as possible, so it focused on moving somewhere on the Niagara side of the Burlington Skyway, within 30 km of its current site. The St. Catharines operation, which weaves industrial cloth, including specialty fabric for the soft body armour market, employed around 30 people last year.

News of the move came courtesy of Rob Wilson, solicitor for the estate of longtime property and business owner David Howes, who passed away in 2015. Attempts to reach a Lincoln Fabrics official for further details on the relocation were unsuccessful.

The second positive element of the manufacturer’s move is that it clears the way for the historic four-storey structure, built in 1900 by the Maple Leaf Rubber Co., to be re-purposed as a residential or commercial entity.

The Howes estate set the wheels in motion for such a transformation last year by conducting an environmental assessment of the property, which includes the Pier 61 restaurant, and then putting it on the market last summer.

In late August, trustees of the estate accepted an offer that involves a residential development. The buyer asked that it be given until November to complete its due diligence, mostly relating to planning issues. That deadline was subsequently extended to mid-January.

Wilson said this week the deadline has now been pushed to mid-March.

At that point, the estate wants the buyer to definitively state whether it is moving forward with the deal or dropping out.

Given the pending move by Lincoln Fabrics, the estate doesn’t want to be caretakers of an old, empty factory building. Wilson noted there were other parties interested in purchasing the property last summer, and the estate would try re-connecting with them if the deal on the table falls through.

The buyer apparently met with city planning staff recently to try to get a sense of the acceptability of its redevelopment proposal. Consultants hired by the city are preparing an updated secondary plan for Port’s commercial area and harbour lands. The issues being addressed could impact any plans for the Lincoln Fabrics property.

Speaking of real estate deals, hawk-eyed passersby have likely noticed a Sold sign affixed to the Golden Pheasant Tavern. The talk among former employees of The Duck is that Bayshore Groups, owners of the ex-General Motors lands on Ontario Street is the buyer.

I emailed Bayshore boss Robert Megna to seek confirmation of these reports, and, if true, what plans the company might have for the property.

Megna, who hasn’t exactly been a Chatty Cathy with local media, eventually responded in an email, thusly:

“Adult Entertainment with motel rooms rented by the hour …”

Funny guy.

Since it’s been more than two years since Bayshore bought the GM property, I thought a refresher course might be in order.

At the December 2014 news conference announcing the purchase, Megna spelled out a timeline.

The 54.66-acre property was expected to be down to grade in 18 months, with construction of new developments starting in 24 months.

While stressing these were preliminary concepts, the company unveiled a plan that called for a mix of retirement residences including an eight-to 10-storey villa, apartment lofts, commercial business and a technical trade school.

A community awaits with bated breath a 2017 update.

