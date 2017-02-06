Letters to the editor

Our readers write about World Hijab Day coverage and of fear about the future of mankind.

Hijab Day not earth-shaking

So, Niagara has embraced the hijab. Really? Did I miss that survey?

I must have missed the same surveys when bell-bottomed pants came out and when mini-skirts were the rage. I surely would have loved to get a vote on the latter, but I never got the opportunity to fill out the survey.

May I ask one very important question. Why does the media feel it’s so important to inform the great unwashed public about this earth-shaking news that made headlines on Feb. 2? Would someone please answer me this?

There were many stories of much greater importance that could have made headlines locally e.g. A man from Welland tragically died in a Ski-doo accident; The provincial government’s likely reason for saying no to toll roads in the GTA or the regional police accomplishments in our schools, but no, that didn’t happen. Instead there it was for all to see: Niagara embraces the hijab. How many surveys did you send out? What gives you the right to represent me or the majority of Niagara inhabitants when we were never asked our opinion? Nice going, you really have your finger on the pulse of Niagara.

Ted Chamberlain

St. Catharines

An open letter to mankind

As a senior citizen born and raised in Canada, I’ve seen a great deal of changes in the world, mostly for the bad.

I am not lily white by any stretch, but I fervently believe that everyone on the face of the Earth has a dual personality, a Jekyll and Hyde complex so to speak, and one side will overplay the other at some point, that’s why you see seemingly normal or introverted people committing heinous crimes. The world is becoming more violent each day, partly because of terrorism, violent TV shows, movies, video games, and humans are also becoming more rude, impatient and short-tempered, wanting to get from A to Z, and you better get out of the way.

Our leaders are also making it more difficult for Joe Average to make ends meet with reckless and wanton spending of taxpayers’ money, while lining their own pockets at the same time. If mankind does not wake up and smell the coffee pretty soon, one day it will be too late. Mankind will destroy himself without any outside help, trust me.

Marion Hanysh

St. Catharines