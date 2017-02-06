Niagara weighed down by obesity

The data is new, but it confirmed something Dr. Val Jaeger has long suspected.

Niagara isn't exactly the healthiest community in the country and is being weighed down, in nearly every age demographic, by obesity.

While the conclusion is not new, for the first time Jaeger has the data that shows from the very young to senior citizens, Niagara residents are concerned about being overweight, and their habits and visits to hospitals bear out those concerns.

"Having it there in black and white is certainly very useful," said Jaeger, speaking about the Life Course report she presented at the Niagara Region public health and social services committee meeting this week. "It is going to allow us to focus our program delivery in a way we couldn't before because we now have the data."

Jaeger said public health initiatives are generally program focused, but there often isn't robust data to shape those programs on a local level.

For instance, she pointed to the community dental program Niagara's public health department runs. It is an excellent and effective program, she said, but it was driven by a provincial initiative using province-wide data.

"So we were the ones who had to dig down and find out where the program was needed, who needed it, etcetera," she said.

So Life Course was an effort to get a clearer picture of the health of Niagara, using Niagara specific information, that could be used to guide the public health department's efforts in the future.

It took two years of health department staff working every week to pull the relevant data together.

"The information was out there, but you had to go looking for it. It certainly wasn't in any one place before," Jaeger said.

The report, presented to the committee Tuesday, looks at hospitals visits in Niagara, why patients self-presented to a hospital, why they called for an ambulance, what they were treated for and the patient's age.

The report pulls together data from 2011 to 2015.

The report shows that for four significant age demographics - 12-19, 19-44, 45-64 and 65 and up - the number one self report condition by patients was being overweight and obese.

Jaeger said a closer look at the data reveals why this is and the health care consequences.

Looking at the top five self reported behaviors in Niagara in those age groups, the report shows people report not eating enough fruits and vegetables, drinking too much and being inactive during their leisure time.

Smoking and "illicit drugs" also cracked the top five for all age groups.

Those behaviours will contribute to being overweight or obese, said Jaeger. But being too heavy also carries with it measurable impacts.

Jaeger points to the top five hospital discharges listed in the report across all age groups.

For age groups 45 to 64 up to 75 to 84, Jaeger said she noticed "arthrosis" was listed in the top five.

"At first I thought, 'what does that mean.' I know what word means, of course. I was curious to why it was listed in all those age groups being diagnosed for it," she said.

Arthrosis is joint pain caused by the wearing down of cartilage in the joints.

There are multiple causes of arthrosis and is a common condition as people age, but Jaeger said it is also common in people who are overweight.

Arthrosis was not nearly as common 50 or 60 years ago, she said, when obesity was not a public health crisis.

Heart disease and other conditions connected with being overweight or obese were also on that list.

Jaeger also noted that a significant reason younger people, aged 10 through 44, were brought to a hospital by ambulance was for a psychiatric condition.

Jaeger said the data will allow public health to target specific issues in the region and start to figure which Niagara communities need the most help.

"I don't think you will see a change in the programs we are already delivering," she said. "We will still have our staff people doing those programs. But I think what you will eventually see is more fluidity in terms of new programs as we are able to target specific issues."

The Life Course report will also help the region when it comes to lobbying the provincial government for health care funding, said Niagara Region chair Alan Caslin. Much like the GO Transit file, where the region brought a robust, data driven case to Queen's Park to prove the need for GO Trains in Niagara.

"You are able to make a much more compelling case when you have the data laid out like this," Caslin said. "We are going to be able to bring this to the LHIN (the Local Health Integration Network which funds health care in Niagara) and really demonstrate the need in a way we haven't been able to before."

Caslin said the report will also help build Niagara's case for other projects, including the bid for the 2020 Canada Day Games.

If the games came to Niagara, sports facilities will need to be built or upgraded, and Caslin said part of the bid will be about the legacy of those facilities.

He said the Life Course report shows Niagara's need for improved venues that can be used by the community after the games, and that can encourage parents and children to be more active.