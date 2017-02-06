The Niagara RiverHawks open their Provincial Junior Hockey League best-of-seven quarter-final playoffs series against the Glanbrook Rangers on the road Wednesday night.

Glanbrook, 29-11-2; finished second behind the Grimsby Peach Kings in the south conference’s Bloomfield Division, while the RiverHawks compiled a 13-28-1 record and finished in the seventh place.

Despite the big difference in wins, Niagara head coach Rob DeGiuli is optimistic heading into post-season play.

“Obviously, they are a good team and we will need to be at our best to make this a series, but I am confident the guys in this room will step up to the challenge”

The Riverhawks, who battled injuries and a depleted lineup most of the season, will have a full roster for the series opener.

“We had a ton of injuries this year to some key guys, including our captain Danny Volpatti who missed over a month”

He said Niagara’s numbers in the standings are not indicative of how the team performed on the ice this season.

“We lost four games in overtime to the top teams in the league, including two to Grimsby and one to Glanbrook, so we are competing,” DeGiuli said. “If we play the way we are capable of playing, I know we can make a series of it.”

He said goaltenders Daniel Kocsis and Sebastian Iannone will need to be at the top of their games to give the RiverHawks an opportunity advance to the second round.

On average Niagara has allowed more than 30 shots on goal per game in league play this season.

“Our goaltending has been our best part of our game all year,” DeGiuli said. “They give us a chance to win every night and we are confident in both of them.”

“We will need to tighten up defensively and take advantage of any opportunities to score.”

The RiverHawks will practise a few times before starting the playoffs.

“They are a good team that never stops skating,” the Niagara coach said of Glanbrook. “We are going over a few things in practice this week that we will need to focus on if we want to be successful against them.”

In Saturday’s regular season finale, the RiverHawks dropped a 4-1 decision to the Dunnville Mudcats before an announced crowd of 105 on Minor Hockey Appreciation Night at Gale Centre.

Jake MacDougall, with two goals; Josh Meeuwse and Chad Springer scored for Dunnville which outshot Niagara 43-36.

Jacob Saddler replied for the RiverHawks.

Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power play.

PJHL PLAYOFFS

Following are dates and times for the Provincial Junior Hockey League best-of-seven playoff series between the No. 2 seed Glanbrook Rangers and the seventh-seeded Niagara RiverHawks:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

at Glanbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

at Niagara, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

at Glanbrook, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Feb. 15

at Glanbrook, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Feb. 16

at Niagara, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Feb. 19

at Glanbrook, TBA

x-only played if necessary