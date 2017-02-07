Brewer's Dalhousie House offer falls flat

A former shipyard building in St. Catharines remains empty three months after the city cancelled its request for proposals for the site, leaving one proponent scratching his head.

Wolfgang Guembel says he can't understand why the city would rather maintain the empty Dalhousie House building than let him pick up the expenses and use it for storage.

The 19th-century brick and stone building at 52 Lakeport Rd. is within walking distance of his newly opened Lock Street brewery.

"The allure of Dalhousie House is that we can just walk down with a wagon or wheelbarrow and get whatever we need," he said.

"It's not perfect, but it is in Port Dalhousie and it's a use of a wasted space. It just seemed like a mutual benefit."

Dalhousie House is listed in the city's assets as a Category 3 facility, meaning it's rated as "relatively low" in terms of service life, building condition and current or future use.

It cost the city $3,650 to maintain it in 2015, according to that year's operating budget expenditures.

In March 2016, city council directed staff to issue a request for proposals for the lease of the property.

Financial management services director Kristine Douglas said the city received two RFP proposals which were presented in-camera to council.

Neither RFP was recommended or accepted by councillors. She said at this point in time, there are no plans to issue further RFPs.

Guembel's pitch would have seen Lock Street Brewing Co. using Dalhousie House for additional dry and cool storage for its finished product, raw materials and merchandise.

The building would not be used for manufacturing, but he said the additional storage space would allow the company to increase its production capacity by up to five times.

In a letter from the city in November, Guembel was informed his RFP was turned down because council requires market rent and that property taxes be paid.

His proposal contained an alternative. In lieu of formal rent and property tax, Lock Street Brewing Co. would establish a legacy fund from the sale of its beer which would go to heritage restoration and preservation.

The brewery would donate 10 cents a litre from sales of Lighthouse Lager sold at the brewery and at the LCBO or Beer Store to a fund governed by the Port Dalhousie Business Association or another third party. The money would be allocated to Friends of the Carousel, lighthouse preservation and community efforts to remediate and preserve the locks.

The brewery would also assume the cost of general maintenance, hydro, water and security at the building.

Guembel said paying market rent for the property doesn't make any mathematical sense.

"It's an unrentable space in Port Dalhousie. That's the part they're still missing. The building is not eligible for occupancy. How do you define fair market rent for a building that's unoccupiable?" Bringing the building up to code for public occupancy would be costly.

Guembel said he couldn't see a way to do if for less than $200,000 for construction, not including professional fees for an architect, engineering drawings, building permits, site inspections and ground inspections.

"I was making the case for using the space for something that doesn't require occupancy and merely take the expenses off their budget, and take on some of the obligations of maintaining the building and keeping it up," he said. "I thought the legacy fund would be, if nothing more, a good news story for the city and the area. Even if it generates token amounts of money a year, it's some number greater than zero."

Guembel said he inquired about using the building temporarily, until someone who wants to pay "fair market rent" comes along, but said he was told that wasn't possible.

"The entire procedure so far has been completely illogical."

Mayor Walter Sendzik said he personally thought it would have been a good idea to pursue the brewery storage idea. It now sits in the current state it is because the city doesn't have the finances to do anything with it itself.

He said Dalhousie House is a unique structure that still requires a lot of work to get it to a place where it can be used as an ongoing building.

"It's not within our budget currently and the RFP that went out brought some unique ideas to it that still presented as challenges in terms of overall purposeful use for a historic building," he said.

Sendzik said his hope is the city will continue to look for a partner.

"If Lock Street Brewery comes back to the table with another opportunity, hopefully council will look at it in a different light, because it would be good to have these kinds of buildings used for something functional instead of just sitting there as empty buildings," Sendzik said.

Dalhousie House at the foot of Rennie Park was home to Muir Brothers' Dry Docks until it ceased operations in Port in 1968. The building was used as a seniors drop-in centre from 1974 until 2001, when it was condemned. It was renovated in 2011 thanks to a $640,000 grant from the federal government, but it's been empty ever since.

In 2015, city council changed the zoning of the building to allow for certain commercial operations, leading to the request for proposals.

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard