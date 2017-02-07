Lightning too much for River Lions

Few words can sum up the Niagara River Lions loss to the London Lightning Tuesday night at Meridian Centre.

Twenty-four three-pointers.

Yes, the visitors from London scored 72 points from beyond the arc in a 127-99 victory.

In fact, the Lightning (12-3) shot better from three-point range (24-for-45) than they did from the field (42-for-84) as Niagara fell to (5-10) with the loss.

The bench was also huge for London as it outscored the reserves from Niagara 74-15.

The River Lions actually led 30-25 after one quarter and 55-54 at halftime.

“The third quarter we attacked, we pushed it and pushed, and personally I don’t think we got a few calls that we should have got,” River Lions head coach Grace Lokole said.

“I still think we took a step forward. The guys worked hard. We executed a game plan for the most part, but we got beat by a better team and that’s plain and simple.”

One notable, and positive, for the home side was the presence of Sam Muldrow. The 6-foot-9 power forward returned for his second stint with the River Lions after playing professionally in Germany.

Muldrow’s presence under the basket on the defensive end will be a welcomed addition for Niagara as the former SEC defensive player of the year with the South Carolina Gamecocks had four blocks, five points, four assists and two steals in Tuesday’s loss.

“Jeff (president and general manager Jeff Sotiriou) gave me call a couple of days ago and asked me if I wanted to play some basketball,” said the 28-year old Muldrow, who says he’s dropped at least 10 pounds to become quicker on the court.

“Germany was a great league, but I wanted to come back here and play.”

Lokole knows what the man they call “Big Sam” brings to the table.

“He helps us rebound, he helps us block shots, he gives us an interior presence, and he’s going to make our defence better. He didn’t even hit his shot tonight, and we know he can do that.

“Sam helps us on both sides of the ball.”

Marcus Lewis led Niagara and all scorers with 31 points, as the same two teams meet Thursday night back at Meridian Centre.

“Tonight’s result is definitely motivation for Thursday night,” Lokole said.

“London likes beating us, and we like beating London. We’re going to remember (tonight) and bring it on Thursday.”

Lion Pride: Logan Stutz, Mike Allison, Richard Amardi and Bilal Benn did not dress for the River Lions … Seven different players hit three-pointers for London … Muldrow was playing for the Oettinger Rockets of the German ProA league.

The Scoop

Lightning 127 River Lions 99

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions guard Marcus Lewis with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds.

For Niagara: Lewis (31), Kirk Williams Jr. (25), Sammy Zeglinski (13), Tyshawn Patterson (12) and Chris Commons (10).

For London: Marvin Phillips (24), Anthony Criswell (23), Ryan Anderson (23), Royce White (22) and Joel Friesen (17).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 45.9; Lightning 50.0

Rebounds: Niagara (36); London (52)

Turnovers: River Lions (20); Lightning (15)

Free Throws: Niagara 14-for-24; London 19-for-29.

Attendance: 1,410

Up Next: The River Lions host London Thursday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is set for 7 p.m.