News

Missing St. Catharines woman

By Standard Staff

Photo of Amy Foster provided by Niagara Regional Police on Feb. 7, 2017.

Photo of Amy Foster provided by Niagara Regional Police on Feb. 7, 2017.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Catharines woman.

Amy-Lynn Foster, 33, is white, 5-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a black coloured winter coat.

It’s believed she is driving a red 1999 Ford Taurus, four-door sedan with licence plate BRJS-863.

Police and family members are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts are asked to contact police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4208.  



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »