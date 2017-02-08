ADOPT A PET: Koda returns to adoptable list

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Ranger: male, domestic shorthair, orange tabby

Mr. Bigglesworth: male, domestic longhair, orange and cream, four years old

Sushi: female, domestic mediumhair, dilute tortie

Dogs

Koda: male, Shepherd/Chinese Shar-Pei, five months old

Roger: male, retriever/mix, five years old

Everleigh: female, Mastiff mix, seven years old

Shyann: female, retriever/Labrador mix, seven years old

Winston: male, Mastiff mix, two years old

Jackson: male, Labrador retriever/Dalmatian

Other

Angus O'Hare: rabbit, male, dwarf Dutch mix, two years old

Stella Luna: Himalayan dwarf rabbit, female, five years old

Magician: ruby-eyed white mix rabbit, one year old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Two kittens: 10 weeks old, males, black. short hair, need some TLC

CAAN’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children, available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.

For more information on CAAN, visit www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.