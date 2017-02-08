Change NPCA board, says Pelham council

Debate over Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is showing no signs of slowing down, with the Town of Pelham pushing for more local control over who sits on the authority’s board of directors.

On Monday, the town passed a motion asking for support from the municipalities represented by the NPCA — Halidmand County, the City of Hamilton, and Niagara municipalities — to support a plan to revamp how board members are chosen.

The motion calls for NPCA board members to be selected directly by area municipal councils from their citizenry after an application process that favours expertise in environmental and conservation issues.

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn said the process would improve local representation and expertise on the NPCA board.

“We would put out an application and we would select someone from the municipality to represent it on the NPCA board,” he said. “That person would be there to do a specific job with a specific skill set, as opposed to elected officials which tend to be more general in nature.”

Under provincial legislation, Niagara’s regional council has the authority to appoint Niagara’s members to the NPCA board.

At present, regional council selects NPCA board members from its own ranks, appointing councillors to the board from the member communities. If no regional councillors want the job, the municipalities are asked to put someone forward to sit on the board.

“So as it stands, the region gives first preference to regional councillors and it goes from there,” said Augustyn, who pointed out that while the legislation gives regional council the authority to select NPCA board members, it does not say those members must be regional councillors.

Under the system outlined in the Pelham motion, citizens vetted by the municipalities would be presented to regional council, who would then appoint them to the board.

Augustyn said the motion is a reaction to a letter written by Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry in response to several calls from Niagara municipal councils for an audit of NPCA operations.

McGarry wrote that under provincial legislation her ministry does not have the power to audit conservation authorities. Barring a change in the Conservation Authorities Act, which is currently under review, it is up to local municipalities to manage conservation authorities.

Augustyn said the Pelham motion is a way to change the NPCA board without requiring a change in legislation.

The Pelham motion is not the first to recommend changes to how conservation authority board members are chosen.

Welland NDP MPP Cindy Forster has put forward a bill at Queen’s Park that would amend the act to require some board members have expertise in environmental and conservation issues.

“What is good about the Pelham bill is that it wants to put people on these boards with expertise,” she said. “I am looking to amend the act itself.”

Under Forster’s bill, half of a board would be required to have significant training in the environmental or natural resource fields. That 50 per cent could be elected officials or citizens who apply for the post.

Forster said she presented her bill in December, but said it is not likely to come up for debate until June.

NCPA board chair and Fort Erie regional Coun. Sandy Annunziata said he was not in favour of changing how board members are selected.

In a Wednesday interview, Annunziata said the current system allows for each municipality to be directly represented by their elected officials on the board.

“We will respect the Conservation Authorities Act, specifically Section 3 which clearly states, representatives so appointed have authority to vote and generally act on behalf of their respective municipalities. Acting on behalf of their respective municipalities is a powerful statement,” he said. “The members of our board do important work. Good work on behalf of their communities. And I would suggest elected, accountable members can do that far more effectively than unelected, unaccountable appointees.”

Annunziata said if the provincial government changes the act to alter how board members are selected, the NPCA would abide by those regulations.