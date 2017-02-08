The reason St. Catharines’ proposed double-duty system crashed is simple.

Merritton Coun. David Haywood changed his mind.

That’s it. No further analysis needed.

Only in retrospect could someone have foreseen Haywood eventually dashing the governance-reform dreams of Mayor Walter Sendzik and the Siscoe Five.

Because at the time this seemingly never-ending process began in January 2015, Haywood was a true believer in a system that called for six city ward councillors to also serve on Niagara Region council.

He was part of the razor-thin majority two years ago that successfully passed a motion calling for Matt Harris to fill a vacant St. Catharines seat at the Region while also remaining on city council, in effect a pilot project for the double-duty system.

When the province put the kibosh on that Sendzik-orchestrated manoeuvre, Haywood told The Standard the governance issue still had to be tackled.

He said his campaign literature spoke of the need to make politicians more accountable, and having fewer councillors would make that easier to achieve.

“If we get together now, put it forward and just start talking about it, we can get everything set for 2018,” Haywood said.

Given Haywood’s comments and the adamant positions of Sendzik and the Siscoe Five, double duty seemed a done deal.

So, what happened in the ensuing two years?

Well, there was a series of public meetings, online surveys and other avenues for input. But that didn’t mean much. Historically, this sort of citizen outreach has not led to the swaying of entrenched political minds at the local level, unless it’s made clear there is mass, widespread public opposition to the proposal being made.

That certainly wasn’t the case here. While a few citizens made sincere, impassioned, articulate submissions, double-duty representation wasn’t rocking most people’s worlds. Thus, city councillors’ beliefs could remain entrenched without fear of reprisal.

What has been revealed in the past two years, however, is that Haywood is a bit of an odd duck on council, not quite fitting in with any particular faction.

In light of this and the precariousness of the double-duty majority on council, one might have expected Sendzik and Siscoe to work diligently to keep Haywood on side. After all, there was no issue nearer and dearer to the hearts of Sendzik and Siscoe than the double-duty model. This was one for the municipal history books, and after travelling a long, tortuous, political road they were achingly close to reaching their destination.

Who knows, maybe overtures were made. But over the course of two years, personal grievances, perceived slights and unresolved grudges can alter relationships.

Let’s be clear here. There is nothing wrong with a politician changing their mind on a contentious issue such as this after more input is received. And I happen to agree with the decision to stick with the current system, believing the onus was on double-duty proponents to make a compelling, evidence-based case for change, and they failed to do so. I’m not big on leaps of faith.

But the manner in which Haywood delivered the knockout blow suggests there may have been some political ill feeling at play.

Despite knowing full well he controlled the fate of the motion, he chose not to voice his opinion and intentions during the debate. Instead, he purposely opted for maximum, dramatic impact by dropping his bombshell only when the recorded vote was called.

It was a cheap, look-at-me, political stunt.

Haywood cast the key vote to launch this process two years ago, and gladly explained why he did so at the time.

He owed his constituents and colleagues an explanation for ending it.

Yes, he later provided reporters reasons for his vote. He figured the double-duty model would be costly and feared double-duty councillors could eventually be elected city-wide rather than from wards.

But the proper forum for expressing those views was at a public council meeting held specifically to debate the issue.

When the double-duty model was first introduced two years ago, Sendzik’s blatantly political, behind-the-scenes scheming to keep potential opponents in the dark created hard feelings and divisiveness on council for months.

With the way the proposed system was defeated, look for history to repeat itself.

dherod.niagara@gmail.com