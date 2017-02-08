The Old Man is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Chosen Maiden, by Eva Stachniak

This is a sweeping story of Bronia, an extraordinary ballerina forever in the shadow of her legendary brother Nijinsky. Although her talent and discipline elevate her to the best stages from St. Petersburg to London and Paris, the Second World War and the Russian Revolution will force her to make many heartbreaking choices.

The Fifth Letter, by Nicola Moriarty

Four Australian women, best friends since high school, make the mistake of spilling their darkest secrets one wine-filled night. The revelations they have shared ripple through their lives with unforeseen consequences and release a vicious grudge that has festered for decades.

The Old Man, by Thomas Perry

To all appearances he is a harmless retiree living in Vermont, but Dan Chase was once a hotshot in Army Intelligence who triggered devastating events while working undercover in Libya. Now someone from the past has found him and he must reawaken his old instincts in order to survive.

The Sleepwalker, by Chris Bohjalian

When Annalee Ahlberg goes missing from her Vermont home, her children fear the worst for she sleepwalks in ways both bizarre and devastating. After evidence suggests she has drowned in the nearby river, she is presumed dead. However, her oldest daughter can’t help wondering where is her body and why does a certain detective know so much about her?

Time of Death, by Lucy Kerr

Chicago ER nurse Frankie Stapleton returns home to Stillwater to repair family relationships. While working at the hospital, she saves a patient’s life, only for him to die a few hours later. Now Frankie must catch a killer to clear her own name.

Non-fiction

Bridge of Words: Esperanto and the Dream of a Universal Language, by Esther Schor

The idea of a universal language has been circulating since biblical times. Then it was an example of hubris, but in modern times it has become an idea to help globalize the world.

Mrs. Sherlock Holmes: The True Story of New York’s Greatest Female Detective and the 1917 Missing Girl Case that Captivated a Nation, by Brad Ricca

Grace Humiston was a lawyer and detective at a time when women were nearly unheard of in crime fighting. This is an intriguing biography of an amazing woman.

New Small Garden: Contemporary Principles, Planting and Practice, by Noel Kingsbury

Gorgeous ideas for the small space garden, from the practical to the fantastic.

Emma Hamilton: Seduction and Celebrity, edited by Quintin Colville and Kate Williams

From a humble beginning to gifted model, to the lover of Horatio Nelson, this is a biography of a fascinating life, embellished by some of the works for which she posed.

History of the World in Maps: The Rise and Fall of Empires, Countries and Cities, edited by Mick Ashworth

From a Babylonian town plan to Google maps, the world is a vastly different place. Follow the history of the world in these beautiful maps.