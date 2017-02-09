Pelham Mudfest open to younger children

For the first time since its inaugural run four years ago, the Pelham Mudfest Challenge has lowered the age limit of participants.

In the past, participants had to be at least 15 years old to race, but this year children as young as six can join in the fun.

Children aged six to 12 will be able to participate on a shorter course. The main, six-kilometre course is open to those 13 and older.

Mudfest racers will face an array of natural and built obstacles such as hydro poles, haystacks, tires and climbing structures; the youth course will be a less intense form of this.

A portion of the money raised at the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara.

The event takes place May 6 at Bissell’s Hideaway and costs $80 for participants 13 and older or $25 for the six to 12 age range. An early bird rate is available until March 3.

More information about the event is available on pelhammudfest.ca.