T-Bone to throw musical party for Morrison

Most birthdays get you cake. The special ones get you a party.

But when you’re one of the city’s most beloved citizens, turning 88? That gets you John ’T-Bone’ Little.

The legendary Niagara Falls musician will help celebrate Wilma Morrison’s birthday with a special concert at the place they first met in 1952, the BME Church on Peer Street.

It’s here, at the historic church which provided shelter and hope to slaves fleeing the U.S. via Niagara’s Underground Railway, that Morrison has made her biggest impact in the city. She helped save it in the ‘90s, helping it become an official heritage site in 2000.

It’s here she helped establish the church’s Norval Johnson Library, comprising the city’s most complete collection of black history and literature.

And it’s here she welcomes hundreds of American tourists every year, intrigued by the church some of their ancestors may have gathered in.

Morrison’s efforts earned her the Order of Ontario in 2011, the highest official honor the province can bestow. It goes with her Lieutenant-Governor’s Ontario Heritage Award, the Hamilton Black History Committee Award of Merit, and her spot on the Niagara Falls Arts & Culture Wall of Fame.

A wall of fame T-Bone Little is also part of, inducted in 2014. One of Canada’s true country trailblazers, he endured threats and racism playing the southern U.S. in the 1950s, years before Charley Pride helped wipe out the genre’s colour barrier.

Born in a “one room shack” on Prospect Street in Niagara Falls, he first discovered his love of music at BME church.

“I played drums when I was six years old in that church, that’s where I first started music,” he says.

On Feb. 26, he’ll play a gospel-themed set to both mark Morrison’s birthday and help raise funds for “odds and ends” needed around the church.

The show follows regular church service at 10:30 a.m. and a luncheon at noon. Joining Little will be St. Catharines singer Karyn Bower.

“It’s my childhood church,” says Little. “I grew up there, all my ancestors were there and I still feel their spirits when I go in the church. It’s really close to my heart.”

Despite his many travels, Little has maintained a close friendship with Morrison for 65 years.

“I talk to her almost every other day,” he says. “She’s all excited about (the show).”

The show is free - donations for the church’s maintenance fund will be accepted. The church is located at 5674 Peer Street.

