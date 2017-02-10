Niagara getting noticed

Niagara has seen “unprecedented” growth in the last five years, according to 2016 census data published this week by Statistics Canada, says Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati.

And that “is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Niagara as a whole saw its population increase by 16,542, for a total of 447,888 residents when the census was conducted last May.

That’s 3.8 per cent more than the 431,346 people who called the region home when the 2011 census was conducted.

It’s still, however, falls below the provincial and national averages of 4.6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Niagara Falls received the lion’s share of the region’s new residents – with 5,074 more people calling the city home than in 2011.

The city’s population increased by 6.1 per cent to 88,071.

“I can see us closing in on that 100,000 number,” Diodati said. “I can see that coming sooner rather than later.”

He said the population growth is no surprise to city staff, who are struggling to keep up with the sale of new homes.

“We’re selling out entire subdivisions before we even have a chance to put services in the ground. It’s exciting to see this unprecedented growth in the city,” Diodati said.

He attributes much of the growth to the recent announcement that GO train would be rolling in to Niagara by 2021.

“The GTA (Greater Toronto Area) has taken notice of the great opportunity in Niagara.”

But considering the amenities communities throughout the region have to offer, Diodati wonders why it took the big city residents as long as it did to notice their neighbour to the south.

“That’s what we’ve been saying all along. How could they not be completely enamored with what Niagara has to offer?” he asked.

Instead, he said the GTA has been growing north all the way to Barrie, and east to Pickering.

“We’ve been thinking Niagara is closer, Niagara has incredible amenities and it has unique characteristics that people would die for,” Diodati said, listing attractions such as border crossings, wineries, golf courses, and “incredible beaches along Lake Erie.”

“Whatever you like, we have it here,” he said.

Niagara-on-the-Lake topped the census data for the largest per cent increase, with a population growth of 13.7 per cent over 2011. As of the May 2016 census, the town’s population was 17,511 – 2,111 more people than lived there in 2011.

“We have quite an increase, that’s for sure,” said NOTL regional Coun. Gary Burroughs.

But with that increase, the township also needs to ensure it preserves the community’s unique charm that likely helped attract the new residents in the first place.

“We need to see what is the capacity in our town, it’s not just always adding more people and more families. That’s a good thing, however, we need to see how that fits and where we should be growing,” he said.

He said parts of the community are growing more quickly than others, and “some maybe shouldn’t be growing as quick as they are.”

Burroughs said NOTL was starting to grow in the late 1980s, prompting then Lord Mayor Stan Ignatczyk to say at the time: “I don’t know what it is, but we’d better not screw it up.”

He said Ignatczyk was referring to “the balance between how wonderful it is to be in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and ruining that balance.”

“It’s been an issue, but it’s wonderful to see the growth,” Burroughs said. “But now council needs to have a look and see where we want to be and not where everybody wants to get here.”

At 3.3 per cent, Welland was just shy of Niagara’s average growth rate. But Mayor Frank Campion was pleased to see the 1,662 residents calling Welland home.

“I think it’s very good,” Campion said. “If you look at a map as far as south Niagara goes, we’re doing very well,” he said.

Welland saw the largest increases among south Niagara communities. In comparison, Pelham’s population increased by 3.1 per cent to 17,110, Fort Erie grew by 2.5 per cent for a population of 30,170, Wainfleet’s increase was 0.3 per cent for a total of 6,372, and Port Colborne was Niagara’s only municipality to see its population decrease by 0.6 per cent. The city lost 118 residents since 2011, for a total population of 18,306.

Campion called Welland’s growth “very encouraging,” and an indication “that our municipality is becoming recognized as a place to go.”

He said GTA residents “are looking at Niagara, and Welland in particular, as a very affordable alternative to where they live, while also providing a great lifestyle.”

“You can see condo-dwellers in Toronto being able to cash in and move into a single-detached home with a yard. You get more land for your dollar here.”

And the incoming residents are finding more than just great deals on property awaiting them in Niagara.

“We have a really good lifestyle that I would think is the envy of other areas, in particular the higher density areas such as the GTA,” Campion said. “It’s more than just money, it’s what you’re getting for your money and it’s pretty substantial as far as lifestyle and open space goes.”

