The King of Rock n' Roll takes centre stage at the Scotiabank Convention Centre this week for a worthy cause.

Blue Suede Shoes: The King, The Colonel, The Memories, runs Feb. 14 through 19 at the Stanley Avenue facility.

The musical biography, told through the eyes of Elvis' business manager, Colonel Tom Parker, details Elvis' humble beginnings at Sun Records to the Hollywood years and on to the flamboyant Las Vegas residency.

"This is a major production," said organizer Ken Lamb. "People are going to see an outstanding musical about the life and times of one of the world's most iconic performers."

Proceeds from the show will benefit eight local charities including Pathstone Mental Health, Bethlehem Housing, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Niagara Falls, and Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

The show features Elvis tribute performer Roy LeBlanc, who has hosted Collingwood's Elvis Festival for a number of years.

LeBlanc, the first Canadian to be named the World's Finest Elvis Impersonator at the annual Las Vegas Elvis Extravaganza, and Lamb are putting on the show through their Niagara-based company Music's Greatest Icons.

"Our company's mandate is to raise awareness and money for organizations of all sorts," Lamb explained. "We have eight very significant charities that serve the needs of a lot of people across Niagara."

Betty Lou Souter, executive director of Community Care, said she is grateful to Lamb and LeBlanc grateful for "sharing their musical talents to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

For ticket information, visit ticketpro.ca or call 905-357-7008.

What

Blue Suede Shoes: The King, The Colonel, The Memories

When

Feb. 14 to 19

Where

Scotiabank Convention Centre, Niagara Falls