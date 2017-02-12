Victim identified in Niagara's first homicide

Change text size for the story

Niagara Regional Police have identified the victim in a St. Catharines homicide.

Angela McAdorey, 39, was found deceased in an Appelby Drive residence on Friday around 11:25 a.m. by officers called to the Grantham area home. Police said she had obvious trauma.

Her estranged husband Karl McAdorey, 43, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in video bail court on Saturday and remains in custody.

The case continues to be investigated by the Niagara Regional Police homicide unit.

The death is Niagara's first homicide in 2017.