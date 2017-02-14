Community cat group needs new home

A group that assists in controlling the homeless cat population through trapping, neutering and returning the felines to their neighbourhoods is seeking the public’s help in finding a new home.

Niagara Falls Community Cats is a small, volunteer-run charity that formed in September 2015.

It operates out of a church basement, but volunteers have been told the donated space will no long be available to the group after Feb. 28.

“Everything we do revolves around our recovery space,” said group president Pam Brown.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have a donated recovery space. We have been searching for another suitable location but with no luck. We are looking for about 200-square-feet of space with heat and hot water. The basement of a commercial building might work.”

She said volunteers are ready to chip in if they have to pay for rent space, but that would be money otherwise spent on food, litter, vet bills, spay and neuter fees.

“There’s a place that might be suitable that’s $550 a month, so we need to talk about donations to help us with this transition and then we get into some fundraising.”

Brown said the group is looking for space that’s “not front and centre.

“I don’t want people to mistake us for a humane society. We’re looking for a room sort of tucked away where we can bring the cats in and out, (where) there’s not a lot of traffic.”

She said another donated location would go a long way in helping the group continue its work.

“Homeless cats will just keep multiplying if we do not continue this work and we cannot continue this work without recovery space.”

By spaying and neutering homeless cats, Brown said the group helps to stop the reproductive cycle of those felines, reducing the number of homeless-born cats living on the streets.

The cats receive a rabies vaccination at the time of surgery.

The group also rescues young kittens who have been born on the streets and places them in foster care.

When the kittens are young, the group socializes them and gets them used to being around people so they can be adopted.

“When possible, we also find homes for abandoned, tame adult cats,” said Brown.

“A cat living on the street who is friendly and accustomed to people was in a home at some time in their life. We hear stories all the time of the neighbour who moved out and left the unfixed cats behind.”

She said the group works with the community to humanely trap homeless cats and kittens they are caring for.

“We either assist with the trapping or lend traps to do the trapping on their own.”

Trapped cats are held in the group’s donated recovery space until their spay and neuter appointments. They are then housed there while they recover prior to being released back into well-managed colonies where caretakers will continue to feed them and provide shelter.

Kittens and tame strays are moved into one of the group’s adoption programs.

Since the group formed, it has taken almost 300 cats and kittens into its program and found homes for about 140 kittens and 40 tame adult cats, said Brown.

About half the cats were female.

She said females can give birth to three litters of kittens per year, with an average of four kittens per litter. This could result in up to 180 kittens in her lifetime.

“Assuming that her litters are not fixed and breed themselves, thousands of kittens could result, contributing to the pet overpopulation problem. Even though all of these kittens won’t likely survive, even a fraction of this number is way too many,” said Brown.

“Our program has had a significant impact on preventing a staggering number of street-born kittens entering the world.”

If people would like to help with the group’s relocation efforts or with the other work it does, they can donate at Niagara Falls Community Cats’ Facebook page.

The donate button links to CanadaHelps, which will automatically issue tax receipts to donors, said Brown.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri