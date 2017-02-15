Closing down the Thorold Blackhawks for the remainder of the season is a classic example of a lose-lose situation.

There were no winners when the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) and the junior B loop’s parent organization, the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA), erring on the side of caution, pulled the plug when it became apparent the team would be unable to consistently put a full lineup on the ice, night in and night out. They didn’t want to expose players playing too many shifts, and perhaps playing at too high a level at this point in their development, to an increased risk of injury.

In the end, safety was the paramount consideration as it should be, and needs to be, in all sports, at every level.

Topping the list of people adversely impacted by the loss of five games in league play and at least four more in the playoffs are the Blackhawks players. There can no question they deserved a better fate, especially the ones who were hoping to use the playoffs as an opportunity to showcase their skills to college recruiters and scouts.

Those with remaining years of eligibility in the 20-and-younger league will have to wait until next season for that opportunity to come around again. Those playing out the string are out of luck.

Volunteers, the unsung heroes who make up the iceberg on which the tip, sports at the community level, is based, were denied the closure of seeing how a season that, like all seasons, began with so much promise would play out.

Think about investing hour upon hour in a page-turning murder mystery only to discover the final page has been torn out.

Also affected are part-timers who earn money working game nights and last, but by no means least, the ticket-buying public.

The stake that fans have in sports franchises, while not ownership in the legal sense, is ownership in an emotional sense. For the diehards, the loss of a standing invitation to be at Thorold Community Arena every Thursday at 7:07 p.m. is as real as the receipts that won’t be collected at the gate and the goals that would be scored on the ice.

Seven of the remaining eight teams in the Golden Horseshoe Conference lost something, too. The first-place Caledonia Corvairs earned a first-round bye but lost the chance to play at least four playoff games.

With the remaining games on Thorold’s schedule, and with every game since Feb. 4, worth two points and counting as a 5-0 forfeit, teams that will not be playing the Blackhawks will lose ground in the final push for playoff seeding through no fault of their own.

While the Caldonia and St. Catharines Falcons will finish the 50-game season 1-2 in the standings, the Niagara Falls Canucks were in a tight race for third place and the Fort Erie Meteors and Welland Junior Canadians were fighting to enter post-season play as the fifth seed.

Right now, Fort Erie should be tied with Welland at 44 points apiece with three games remaining. The Meteors, however, are four points ahead thanks to the schedule-makers who gave them two dates with Thorold over the final two weeks of the season.

Ironically, Fort Erie closes out the season in Welland.

If the top seeds in the Golden Horseshoe live up to their billing, Caledonia and St. Catharines will win their way through the playoff bracket and play for the championship.

While such a matchup has become old hat, it’s never happened with the Falcons coming into the best-of-seven final having played one series more than the Corvairs.

Of course, it’s also possible Caledonia could be the rustier of the two finalists, but I somehow doubt it. Like Tom Brady, who had no trouble hitting the gridiron running after sitting out the first four games of the season with the season for Deflategate, I anticipate the Corvairs will be firing on all cylinders in the third round of the conference players.

This unfortunate lose-lose situation won’t be a complete loss if the GOJHL and OHA take steps to prevent the perfect storm of injuries, illness, suspensions and callup limits that engulfed the Thorold Blackhawks down the stretch. Ongoing monitoring of roster moves at the league and conference would identify red flags long before they become unmanageable problems.

Editor’s note: Bernd Franke is regional sports editor of the St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review and Welland Tribune. He can be reached at 905-684-7251, ext. 581146, or by email at Bfranke@postmedia.com.

Caledonia Corvairs

Record: 41-5-1-0, first in Golden Horseshoe Conference, first overall in Greater Ontario Hockey League

Streak: three wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: goals for, 335, 1st; goals against, 95, 1st

Top scorers: Brandon Lindberg, 40 goals, 64 assists, 104 points; Adam Craievich, 42, 43, 85; Trent Mallette, 18, 46, 64

Goaltending: Daniel Chenard, 22 wins, 2 losses, 1 tie, 7 shutouts, 1.77 goals-against average, .922 save percentage

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Thursday, Feb. 9, on the road

Upcoming: Saturday, at Fort Erie; Saturday; Monday, home to Ancaster

Last week: win, Buffalo 28-2; win, Welland 6-4

St. Catharines Falcons

Record: 37-7-0-3, second in conference, second overall in league

Streak: six wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 262, second; GA, 96, second

Top scorers: Lucas Smilsky, 33, 52, 85; Zach Main, 25, 59, 84; Tanner Ferreira, 25, 43, 68

Goaltending: Owen Savory, 26-10, 5 shu, 2.02 GAA, .926 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Friday, Feb. 17, at home

Upcoming: Sunday, at Welland; Tuesday, at Buffalo

Last week: win, Ancaster 2-1; win, Pelham 5-1

Niagara Falls Canucks

Record: 29-13-0-4, third in conference

Streak: three wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 227, third; GA, 119, third

Top scorers: Harrison Cottam, 28, 39, 48; Frank Pucci, 18, 40, 58; Andrew Barbeau, 8, 40, 48

Goaltending: Adam Dentico, 11-12, 3 shu, 2.86 GAA, .898 sv%; Zach Moore, 17-5, 3 shu, 2.30 GAA, .917 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Friday, Feb. 10, at home

Upcoming: Friday, home to Welland; Saturday, at Ancaster

Last week: win, Welland 4-0

Ancaster Avalanche

Record: 28-13-0-5, fourth in conference

Streak: two losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 205, fourth; GA, 130, fourth

Top scorers: Zach Bramwell, 27, 31, 58; Owen Burnell, 19, 26, 45; Graydon James, 20, 22, 42

Goaltending: Justin Vertesi, 17-11, 3 shu, 2.59 GAA, .908 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None

Upcoming: Friday, at Pelham; Saturday, home to Niagara Falls; Monday, at Caledonia

Last week: loss, St. Catharines 2-1; lost, Fort Erie 2-1

Fort Erie Meteors

Record: 24-23, fifth in conference

Streak: three wins

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 161, sixth; GA, 166, fifth

Top scorers: Danny Katic, 17, 31, 48; Andrew Somerville, 8, 39, 47; Bryan Zurowski, 20, 23, 43

Goaltending: Shayne Battler, 16-14, 2 shu, 3.38 GAA, .905 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Monday, Feb. 20, at home; Thursday, Feb. 23, on the road

Upcoming: Saturday, at Caledonia

Last week: win, Buffalo 7-1; win, Ancaster 2-1

Welland Junior Canadians

Record: 21-24-0-2, sixth in conference

Streak: one win

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 172, fifth; GA, 172, sixth

Top scorers: Ryan Miotto, 26, 42, 68; Matt Martin, 26, 28, 54; Patrick Desjardins, 16, 27, 43

Goaltending: Brandon McCorriston, 15-14, 2 shu, 3.23 GAA, .916 sv%; Blair Coffin, 5-10, 2 shu, 3.96 GAA, .903 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None

Upcoming: Friday, at Niagara Falls; Sunday, home to St. Catharines

Last week: win, Pelham 7-4; loss, Niagara Falls 4-0; loss, Caledonia 6-4

Pelham Panthers

Record: 10-32-0-4, seventh in conference

Streak: three losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 110, seventh; GA, 222, seventh

Top scorers: Kurt Villani, 5, 24, 29; Mathiau Young, 13, 13, 26; Orion Hexamer, 12, 10, 22

Goaltending: Dillon Lamarche, 6-22, 1 shu, 4.25 GAA, .898 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: None

Upcoming: Friday, home to Ancaster; Monday, home to Buffalo

Last week: loss, Welland 7-4; loss, St. Catharines 5-1

Buffalo Regals

Record: 3-45, eighth in conference

Streak: 12 losses

Offence/defence, ranking in conference: GF, 62, eighth; GA, 511, eighth

Top scorers: Benjamin Lindberg, 1, 10, 11; Jacob Watkins, 6, 4, 10; Mike Benquist 3, 7, 10;

Goaltending: Tyler Shotwell, 1-17, 0 shu, 10.73 GAA, .859 sv%

Forfeit wins for scheduled games not played with Thorold: Saturday, Feb. 4, on the road; Thursday, Feb. 16, on the road

Upcoming: Monday, at Pelham; Tuesday, home to St. Catharines, final game of regular season

Last week: loss, Caledonia 28-2; loss, Fort Erie 7-1