FAITH MATTERS: Let's put differences aside

The need for unity has been on mind lately: Unity within churches; unity within Christianity; unity in our countries, and the increased unity that genuine ecumenical effort provides.

I love writing this column for a whole host of reasons. One of the main reasons is the regular feedback and input that I receive from many readers. Everyone loves to receive praise and encouragement from those that agree with them, and In this, I am no different.

But I have to admit that some of my favourite responses have been from those who have disagreed with my point of view. Some of that pushback has been from non-believers and some from within the Christian family with a different understanding or perspective, and I benefited and learned from that type of engagement, for as Solomon’s proverb tells us: As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. (Pr. 27:17)

However, I recently received feedback from a reader that was different in tone. The criticisms quickly shifted from a different perspective on the column in question to more personal attacks. I share this because the interaction between this reader and myself, not the criticisms, saddened me.

It was easily apparent that my theology was not adequate for this reader, despite my attempts to offer biblical support for my position.

From there, I began thinking about the old criticism of the church from those outside the church: Why would I want to be part of an organization when its own members can’t agree half the time?

Unity is needed.

Unity in practice and polity. Now as I write that, I am fully aware that I won’t be able to resolve the issue of differences in denominational interpretations or between the faiths in this column … or in this lifetime, nor would I want to try. However, there are certain core truths that surely all Christ followers can affirm that are greater than our differences.

For example: The gospel is more important than atonement theory. Sure, we could debate Anselm (and others) for hours and hours, but perhaps a thorough understanding of an 11th-century theory isn’t what a new Christ-follower needs to integrate first.

Let’s focus on grace, rather than dogma.

Let’s be people of peace, not people with just a piece of the truth.

With everything we do and say, let’s strive to reveal the truth God is love, and in the safety of that love, there is no racism, no sexism, no levels of acceptability, no correct political stance, no condemnation. Just love, and the unity that kind of love, by its nature, provides.

With all that being said, I’m not suggesting that we reduce our faith to intellectual pablum. I’m all for robust, sound theological debate and discussion. That doesn’t happen often enough in our culture, it just seems that when it does, it forces the gospel into the back seat.

The psalmist wrote: “How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity.”

Let’s put our differences aside — in all areas — and take some goodness and pleasantness into the world.

— Rev. Brad Peters is the pastor of First Baptist Church Niagara Falls (3900 Dorchester Rd.) and serves as chaplain for Niagara Falls Fire Department. You can contact him at 905-354-7836 or bpeters12@cogeco.ca.