Attempted robbery at Falls pawnshop

Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob the owner of Niagara Pawnbrokers on Main Street in Niagara Falls.



Niagara Regional Police said a lone male attended the business at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 9, brandished a weapon and tried to rob the female store owner.



The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and was seen entering a dark coloured SUV.



The vehicle was last seen travelling at a high rate of speed south on Main Street.



The store owner suffered minor injuries.



Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.