Falls council to be livestreamed?

There may be more ways to watch Niagara Falls city council meetings in the future.



City staff will look into and report back to council about the possibility of livestreaming meetings after politicians approved a motion this week brought forward by Coun. Kim Craitor.



“Not everybody has Cogeco or can afford (cable),” he said.

“I think more people will take the opportunity to watch us (if given more options).”



Other municipal governments, such as St. Catharines and Niagara Region, livestream meetings.



Craitor said Niagara Falls should follow suit, as it would allow those interested in local politics to follow along not just on TV, but also on their smartphones or iPads.



“People have said (to him) … I can’t always be sitting at home watching, but where I am, I’d like to put it on and listen to it.”



Craitor said he’s tried to have staff look into the livestreaming possibility, but “each time it was always, ‘we researched it before, Kim, and it was just too expensive.’”



He said it appears councillors are open to the idea, “so I left (this week’s meeting) feeling pretty positive something is going to come back on this.”



Craitor said his livestream motion is part of his desire to see more openness and transparency in local government.



“That was the basic reason I was pushing for the (municipal) budget being put up on the (city’s) website. It’s just more information … and the public can make a better and more informed decision.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri