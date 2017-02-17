Falls to stick with current election system

Niagara Falls will not change the way it holds municipal elections.



Council voted in favour of a staff recommendation that politicians not consider ranked ballots for the 2018 campaign, instead sticking with the traditional first-past-the-post system.



“Clerks staff feel with the at-large system, the local electorate have ample, and arguably more, choice than if there was a switch to ranked balloting when electing council members,” read a staff report that went before council this week.



The report, recommended by clerk Dean Iorfida, stated if council moved to ranked ballots, extensive education and public outreach would be required to inform the electorate on the changes, costs would increase and election results would not be finalized as quickly.



“Also, the perceived benefits of ranked balloting appear to be subjective.”



The provincial government made amendments to the Municipal Elections Act in 2016 allowing municipalities the option of using ranked ballots starting with the 2018 election, subject to public consultations and the approval of a bylaw by May 1.



Municipal elections in Ontario have been conducted under the first-past-the-post system, where the candidate with the most votes is the winner.



In the case of Niagara Falls, the top eight candidates receiving the most votes for city council and top three candidates for regional council receiving the most votes are elected based on the seats available.



In a ranked-ballot system, voters rank their preference of candidates and the winning candidate must receive the majority of the votes.



The simplest of the ranked-ballot methods has ballots for candidates with the fewest votes redistributed to other candidates based on the voter’s rankings.



For example, in a mayor’s race with three candidates where none have more than 50 per cent of first-place votes, the second-place preferences of the candidate with the fewest first-place votes are redistributed until one of the two remaining candidates achieves a plus 50 per cent preference from the electorate.



“A candidate with the most first-place votes may not win the seat, unlike in the first-past-the-post system,” noted the report.



A more complex method of ranked balloting is necessary for races with multiple seats.



In such cases, surplus votes are initially taken from any candidate that exceeds the threshold to be elected and redistributes the surplus to the second-place choice.



This leads to “partial votes” being added and the last-place candidates being eliminated until the required number of remaining candidates meet the threshold for winning the election.



“With eight at-large council positions to be filled (in Niagara Falls), some thought would have to be given to how many candidates get ranked and what are the appropriate threshold levels,” read the report.



“The electorate would not necessarily be asked to rank their preference from one to eight, which would arguably give the local electorate less choice when choosing their council representatives.”



The report pointed to the first election in Minneapolis where ranked ballots were used.



It took 18 days for all of the races to be counted and the winners declared, although that election used traditional hand counting.



A subsequent election with tabulators saw 14 of 22 races declared election night, with the remainder declared after three days of redistributing votes.



The report stated to date, none of Ontario’s 444 municipalities have indicated they will institute ranked balloting for 2018.



Toronto city council, which previously expressed support of the system, has since cooled on the idea.



Only two municipalities to date have scheduled public information sessions — Newmarket and Ajax.



The federal government recently cancelled plans to look at electoral reform, meaning the next federal election will follow the first-past-the-post system.



The report noted staff did not analyze how much more it could cost to implement a ranked-ballot system, however it pointed to a City of Ottawa council report that estimated the cost could be double what it was for its previous election.



Traditionally, the Niagara Falls municipal election has cost between $200,000 to $250,000.

