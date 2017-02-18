Sports

Offensive explosion carries Greyhounds past Niagara

By Bernd Franke, Postmedia Network

Thorold native Conor Timmins, left, shown defending for the Soo Greyhounds in this file photo, had six shots on net in the team's 8-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs Saturday night in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Niagara IceDogs found out first hand what happens when one of the highest-scoring teams in the Ontario Hockey League rediscovers the back of the net after an off night.

 

After scoring just goal in a 4-1 loss in their last game, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds returned to the win column Saturday night with an 8-1 victory on their home ice.

The Greyhounds, whose offensive output of 238 goals this season is second only to the Erie Otters' total of 259, outshot Niagara 53-31 to complete a sweep of the season series.

Sault Ste. Marie defeated the IceDogs 7-4 in the opening game of head-to-head play Dec. 8 at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Tim Gettinger, with three goals; Morgan Frost, Jack Kopacka, on the power play; Zachary Senyshyn, and Blake Speers and Hayden Verbeek, both while their team was playing for shorthanded; scored for the Greyhounds who improved their record to 38-15-2-1.

Replying for Niagara was Danial Singer, whose 11th goal of the season was scored nine seconds after Kopacka opened the scoring 2:27 into the first period.

Justin Brack had a penalty shot for the IceDogs with 2:50 remaining in the opening frame, but he was unable to fool Greyhounds goaltender Matthew Villalta who made a stick save.

Colton Incze made 45 saves in the loss as Niagara chose to rest its No. 1 goaltender, Stephen Dhillon, for a key Eastern Conference matchup on the road Sunday afternoon against the Sudbury Wolves.

The IceDogs, who lost their second in a row, fell to 18-27-6-4 in league play and remain tied in points with the North Bay Battalion, 21-30-3-1; and the Ottawa 67's, 20-29-5-1; in the race for the eighth, and final, playoff berth in the conference.

Niagara is 3-1 versus Sudbury this season heading into Sunday afternoon's road game.

'Dog Biscuits: Kyle Langdon was out of the IceDogs lineup serving a suspension, while Ryan Smith and Andrew Sommerville were healthy scratches … Thorold native Conor Timmins had six shots for the Greyhounds and finished the game plus one on defence.

 



