$50,000 reward offered in Merritton homicide

Niagara Regional Police haven’t forgotten about Livia Beirnes, the St. Catharines woman who was tied up in her basement as her home burned in 2010.

They’re hoping somebody out there with information hasn’t either.

On Thursday, the NRP announced the service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 74-year-old woman’s killer.

“We’re looking for calls from anybody that might have information in relation to the case,” said Det-Sgt. Jamie Munro of the NRP homicide unit.

Munro said investigators sought approval from the police board to offer the reward because many people are reluctant to call police.

“We’re hoping that it might encourage someone with information to give us a call who normally wouldn’t call us.”

Beirnes was living alone at 11 Oakwood Ave. in Merritton on Aug. 4, 2010, when fire erupted.

Residents could hear Beirnes calling for help from her basement and hurried to try and rescue her. One tried to reach the blaze with a garden hose while others attempted to get into the house and were overcome with smoke.

Firefighters arrived at about 8:50 p.m. and located Beirnes in the basement where she had been bound and unable to escape.

She was taken to hospital but died the next day.

Widowed in 2007, Beirnes was the mother of two adult children who have previously told The Standard their mother was the heart of her family.

Daughter Naomi Beirnes said in 2012 that the family was haunted with questions about why their mother was targeted and killed in such a horrible way. She begged anyone who knows something to put the family out of its pain and horror.

Police have been actively investigating the case since 2010 and Munro said they are motivated to solve it despite the fact it’s been more than six years.

The fire added to the challenge as well as a lack of known eyewitnesses.

“We’ve talked to people in the neighbourhood and now we’re just looking to try and get information from somebody who normally wouldn’t come forward, but might be motivated to come forward if a reward was offered.”

Police are asking anyone with information or evidence about the case to contact Munro at 905-688-4111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Niagara by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.niagaratips.com and by text at 274637 with keyword Niagara.

