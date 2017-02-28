How To Get Run Over By A Truck at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

A Divided Spy, by Charles Cumming

A former MI6 agent is offered a chance for revenge against the Kremlin. As he embarks on the task of separating a top Russian spy from a terrifying secret, he finds himself in a cat and mouse game, not really sure who is playing whom. Now the threat of a catastrophic terrorist attack looms over Britain and Thomas is faced with an impossible choice — loyalty or his own conscience.

Killing Adonis, by J. M. Donellan

When nurse Freya Miller answers an ad that promises light duties, large pay and no questions, she finds herself involved with the infamous and eccentric Vincetti family, as well as several murders that seem to further the fortunes of their giant Halcyon conglomeration.

The Lonely Hearts Hotel, by Heather O’Neill

Set in Montreal and New York between the wars, the story follows two orphans whose unusual magnetism and talents allow them to imagine a sensational future in the underworld of music clubs and circuses.

Next Year, For Sure, by Zoey Peterson

As a couple with an open relationship stumble into polyamory, both Chris and Kathryn discover new possibilities through the confusions, passions and upheavals of their new lives in a ménage a trois.

Unpunished, by Lisa Black

Maggie Gardner, a forensic expert who studies the dead, and Jack Renner, a homicide cop who stalks the living, form an uneasy partnership to solve the murders of several Cleveland Herald newspaper employees.

Non-Fiction

How To Get Run Over By A Truck: A Memoir, by Katie McKenna

Author McKenna gives an honest and surprisingly amusing account of her ordeal and the long recovery she faced.

Outsmarting Your Kids Online: A Safety Manual for Overwhelmed Parents, by Amber Mac and Michael Bazzell

With kids being so much more tech-savvy than the average parent these days, it’s hard for parents to ensure their kids are safe online. The authors hand out some practical advice for internet safety.

The Science of Star Wars: The Scientific Facts Behind The Force, Space Travel, and More! by Mark Brake and Jon Chase

All the burning questions about how close we are to Star Wars are answered in this amusing and informative book.

The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, by Anders Rydell

The return of artworks looted by the Nazis has been the subject of newspaper articles, books and movies, but the same attention has not been given to the books that were taken. This book rectifies that oversight.

Deep Life: The Hunt for the Hidden Biology of Earth, Mars, and Beyond, by Tullis C. Onstott

What do ancient sea beds have in common with Mars? Find out in this intriguing book that examines the extreme environments in which life can survive.