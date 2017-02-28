Niagara ArcoCats novice qualifies for national championships
Gymnast Nyla Morabito, right, with two-time Canadian Olympian Ellie Black at an Elite Canada meet in Halifax where the 11-year-old Wellander qualified to compete at nationals.
Inspiration was never too far away when novice gymnast Nyla Morabito competed at the Elite Canada meet earlier this month in Halifax.
The 11-year-old from Welland and a member of the Niagara ArcoCats had the chance to meet world-class gymnasts, such as two-time Canadian Olympian Ellie Black, during breaks at the competition held at the Canada Winter Games Centre.
“It was a great opportunity to compete and watch some of Canada’s top gymnasts,” she said. “It was exciting to meet the Olympic athletes and see girls showing skills that I want to learn.”
With her performances at the meet, the Grade 6 student at St. Kevin Elementary School served notice she intends to one day join them at the top levels of the sport.
Morabito earned high-performance status and qualified to compete at the national championships taking pace May 23-28 in Montreal. After placing 23rd overall out of 50 gymnasts on Day 1 in Halifax, she finished seventh overall on the final day.
Morabito placed sixth on the beam, ninth on the floor and 14th overall in Canada when her scores were combined.