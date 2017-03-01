Alexisonfire to reunite for five shows in June

Niagara’s mighty Alexisonfire will be having another reunion this summer.

The Juno-winning hardcore band from St. Catharines will unite for five shows, including four at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall June 18, 19, 21 and 22. The fifth will be at the Montebello Rockfest in Quebec, June 24.

The shows follow a surprise appearance at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre Feb. 27, playing three songs between Billy Talent’s main set and the encore.

It continues a trend of sporadic reunion shows since Alexisonfire did a farewell tour in 2012.

“We hope we can show up and play in random cities from time to time,” said frontman George Pettit.

“We are playing shows again out of sheer desire to do so, and we are playing better than ever. All of those good feelings will come together at the Danforth in June. Brace yourself!”

To accommodate younger fans, the first Danforth show on June 18 will be an all ages show.

Tickets for all five shows - the only dates the band will play this summer - go on sale Friday (March 3) at noon at www.ticketmaster.ca

Forged in 2001, Alexisonfire created national buzz with its fiery shows, selling 50,000 copies of its self-titled debut album. They went on to win New Group of the Year at the 2005 Juno Awards.

They would be nominated for Group of the Year at the 2007 Juno Awards.

As the band’s popularity soared, guitarist Dallas Green also found success with his solo project City and Colour. Green announced he was leaving the band in 2010, but agreed to the eventual farewell tour.

As City and Colour, Green has since gone on to huge success in both Canada and the U.S. His most recent album, 2015’s If I Should Go Before, charted at #1 in Canada and #29 in the U.S.

In October, 2014, Green performed the first concert at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Soon after the Alexisonfire shows, Green will perform at Butler’s Barracks in Niagara-on-the-Lake July 2 for a concert that includes Blue Rodeo, The Strumbellas, Stars and Dear Rouge.

Before the reunion shows, the band will release white vinyl, special edition of its 2006 album Crisis as part of Record Store Day April 27.

jlaw@postmedia.com