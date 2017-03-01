Niagara Catholic summer camps to use high schools

Reading, writing, adding and subtracting will weave through Niagara Catholic’s summer camp program this year.

The Summer Learning Program for students “with high literacy and numeracy needs” as well as the general summer camp will operate at six schools across region.

Five are high schools to familiarize students in grades 3 to 5 and grades 6 to 8 with the hallways and size, said student success co-ordinator Jennifer Pirosko.

She outlined the program to Niagara Catholic trustees at their regular meeting Tuesday.

“The summer camp program involves all students participating in a variety of activities themed around life skills, pathways planning, active living and general interests infused with lessons in literacy and numeracy,” she said in her report.

The camp program will be offered in blocks for interests such as robotics, cooking, exercise, environmental skills and construction.

It will also work in partnership with other programs such as Links for Greener Learning at most sites and the YMCA in St. Catharines, she said.

Registrations will be in two stages. Fees for students in the summer learning program will be subsidized by the Ministry of Education.

Principals at identified schools will suggest students based on their learning needs. Registration deadline is March 10.

The schools are:

• Fort Erie – Our Lady of Victory, St. George;

• Grimsby – St. Martin, St. Joseph;

• Niagara Falls – Saint Patrick, Father Hennepin, St. Gabriel, St. Mary;

• Port Colborne – St. Therese, Saint John Bosco;

• St. Catharines – St. Alfred, St. Christopher, St. Nicholas, St. Denis;

• Welland – St. Mary, St. Andrew, St. Augustine.

After those positions are filled, General Summer Camp registration at $175 a week will open up on Monday, March 27.

Information about activities and programs will be posted on the Niagara Catholic website www.niagaracatholic.ca.

The six summer day camps sites are:

• Fort Erie – Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School;

• Grimsby – Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School;

• Niagara Falls – Saint Michael Catholic Secondary School;

• Port Colborne – Lakeshore Catholic Secondary School;

• St. Catharines – Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School;

• Welland – Notre Dame College School/ St. Kevin Catholic Elementary School.

Answering trustee questions, Pirosko said there may be limited transportation available, but in general, parents will be expected to drop off and pick up students attending camps.

Students in grades 2 to 7 will receive flyers outlining the camps.