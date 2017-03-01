Students at A.K. Wigg Public School in Pelham are getting ready to score some goals for a good cause.

For the third year in a row, the school is hosting its annual Wigg Winter Classic Ball Hockey Tournament, which is again raising money to build a classroom for children in Haiti.

The event is put on by the A.K. Wigg Early Act Club, which is the student version of Rotary Club of Fonthill.

Tim Droppert, a teacher at the school and club moderator, said it’s a fun event.

“I think it’s cool that it’s an event kids get excited about because they’re helping other people,” he said.

He said when they put on this event, he sees the kids step up as leaders and take on the initiative to do something for someone else. They always ask about putting it on at the beginning of each school year.

Droppert described the event in terms of “pairing a passion … with a cause.”

The kids, he said, really like to play ball hockey and the club saw it as an opportunity to put the sport to good use. The club’s long-term goal is to raise $10,000 for this initiative and, in the two years they raised for this cause, they’ve gathered $2,500.

The tournament takes up the entire school day and students have the opportunity to register and then they compete in “divisions” based on grade in a round robin format. There is also a teacher’s team that plays the winning teams of each round robin.

Money is raised by students paying a small registration fee of $3 to play, and then any classes that come to watch the games have the opportunity to buy hot chocolate or some snacks to have while they watch. Droppert said they also receive donations from local businesses, some of it in the form of food and some of it monetary.

Something new this year is there will be a bin out to collect gently used hockey equipment for the Puga Valley Nomadic Residential School Ice Hockey Challenge. The challenge aims to get equipment for teachers and students at a school in Ladakh, India, who hope to play hockey on the highest ice hockey rink in the world. That rink is at an altitude 14,107 feet.

The tournament takes place on March 10 at the school. Droppert said people interested in making a donation of any sort can contact him at tim.droppert@dsbn.org or by calling the school at 905-892-2605.

