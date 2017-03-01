March started the same way February ended for the St. Catharines Falcons — in the win column.

St. Catharines rebounded from a two-goal deficit by scoring five goals in a row for a 5-3 victory over the host Pelham Panthers in Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoff action Wednesday night.

The Falcons won their 11th in a row and extended a winning streak over the Panthers to seven games dating back to the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven Golden Horseshoe Conference quarter-final goes Friday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines, where Falcons head coach Chris Johnstone hopes to see “better execution” from his team.

“We should have had five, six goals in the first period,” he said. “We were flubbing shots, passing off when we should have shot, shooting when we should have passed.

“I’d like to see much better execution Friday.”

Johnstone did like that the second-seeded Falcons were able to keep their composure when the Panthers, the No. 7 seed, “came at us pretty hard in spots.”

“I thought the game could have gotten out of hand a little bit if we weren’t so composed, but I thought we stayed the course,” he said. “We did more of the things we wanted to do than we didn’t want to do.”

Pelham, 12-34-0-4, trailed St. Catharines, 40-7-0-3, by 55 points in the final standings, but you couldn’t tell that by the Panthers’ strong start in Game 1 of the opening-round series.

Matt Ruigrok’s even-strength marker 10:11 into the first period opened the scoring and Orion Hexamer’s goal with 1:02 remaining on the clock, also with the teams playing 5-on-5, staked the Panthers to a 2-0 lead.

Until Pelham’s Thomas Young rounded out the scoring with 39 seconds remaining in regulation, it was all St. Catharines on the scoreboard, but the Panthers were never out of the game.

Johnstone wasn’t surprised by Pelham’s intensity, especially in the first period.

“Was I surprised? No, not in this rink, for sure,” he said. “They play hard.

“Credit to them, they’re not going to lay down. They’re going to bring their best every night, and we’ve got to be prepared to handle it.”

St. Catharines outshot Pelham 42-27, including by a 14-7 margin in the middle frame.

Owen Savory, between the pipes for the Falcons, and Dillon Lamarche, his Panthers counterpart, both turned in solid performances, as did defencemen on both teams who blocked shots when they weren’t clearing pucks from rebounds out of harm’s way.

Tempers flared in the late going with a total of five game misconducts assessed for fighting infractions.

A stop-and-go third period that already lacked flow from the outset of the frame was delayed further when officials spent nearly 10 minutes huddled at the timekeeper’s bench.

Jac Webb, with two goals, the second on the power play; Tanner Ferreira, also on a man advantage; Romaeo D’Intino and Lucas Smilsky scored for St. Catharines.

Faceoff for Friday’s second game is 7 p.m. with Game 3 getting underway at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Pelham Arena.

Action is back in St. Catharines for the fourth game, Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Falcons have home-ice advantage.

The four-five series between the Ancaster Avalanche and Fort Erie Meteors begins tonight in Ancaster, with the Niagara Falls Canucks playing host to the Welland Junior Canadians Friday in a series pitting the third seed against the sixth.

