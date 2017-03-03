CRABTREE: Career of service ahead for Lavender

She’s working her way toward a career.

The girl’s name is Lavender. You might see her going up the escalator at the shopping mall or she could be at the library the next time you take your books back. She’s has what you might call a creamy complexion and at six months weighs almost 45 pounds. And, she’s never alone because she’s a standard poodle being socialized in the first part of her training that will eventually see her working with someone who has applied for a dog through the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides in Oakville.

We first met briefly at Pen Centre where she was undergoing a six-month evaluation but then I invited her foster parents, Doug and Janet Pankhurst from Beamsville, for a visit so I could learn more.

I didn’t know the foundation has their own breeding program in Breslau where dogs are bred according to the genetic traits needed from one of their six programs: Canine Vision, Hearing Ear, Seizure Response, Diabetic Alert, Autism Assistance or Service for people who have a physical disability.

At seven weeks of age Lavender went home with Janet and Doug who will teach her some basic manners such as sit, stay, come, heel and to regard her crate as a safe haven. She also knows her spot to lie down in the back seat of the car and, most importantly, she learns to do her business on command. Their job is also to socialize her, taking her to as many places as possible so, Janet, who is a special needs teacher whose students are on the autism spectrum at Gainsborough Public School in St. Anns, and Doug, who works in the office at Parker-Hannafin in Grimsby, both take her to work.

I asked Janet if she has encountered any obstacles while fostering five dogs over the years. “I was asked to leave Walmart once because the dog wasn’t yet certified but other than that people everywhere are usually fine with it. When we’re out the dog always has its green Future Dog Guide jacket on. How is a dog supposed to learn to take a person who is vision impaired or otherwise disabled anywhere if we can’t familiarize the dog to shops, restaurants, offices, when they are in training? The hardest thing is getting people not to touch her. People get upset when I tell them that she is working. And some school boards have a problem with dogs in the classroom, but I’ve seen a real difference in my kids. She has a way of calming my students and reducing their anxiety.”

And, Doug told me that his co-workers loved having her at the office.

The Lions Foundation pays for food, any vet bills and they also supply a crate and the training jacket plus a huge amount of guidance for the year the foster parents have the dog. After a year, the dog goes back to the foundation for another six months or so of training. According to Janet, 60 to 70 per cent of the dogs make it into graduate school. Some are taken out for health reasons, others are just not suited to work with people who have disabilities and, for instance, may change careers and work with a handler on border services while others are first offered for adoption to their foster family or put up for adoption on the foundation’s website.

At the finish, it has cost approximately $25,000 to train each dog. Clients put in an application, spend up to four weeks at the school learning to work with the dogs and then are paired with a canine specialist that meet their needs, free of charge.

From Janet with an almost teary eye, “It’s really difficult to leave your dog at graduation for the last time, because they remember you, but I always manage because I know it’s going on to help someone lead a better life.”

The foundation is always looking for puppy foster parents within an hour’s drive of Breslau or Oakville. They hold a country-wide Pet-Value Walk for Dog Guides to raise funds – locally, May 28 (dogs welcome). And, there’s an open house in Oakville April 29 so if you’d like to get involved go to www.dogguides.com.

