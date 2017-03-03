It’s hard to escape your genetic fingerprint.

A Niagara Falls man appeared in Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on Friday to answer to a crime he committed 11 years ago.

Police were only able to track down their suspect after DNA left at the crime scene was matched to Nicholas Roditis, who years later was ordered to submit his DNA to a data bank for unrelated offences.

In December 2009, court heard, a break-in occurred at a home on Dieppe Road in St. Catharines. A variety of personal property was stolen, including a quantity of jewelry.

A brick was used to smash a small window in the front door to gain access to the home. The culprit cut himself on the broken glass and blood was left at the scene.

“The investigation hit a road block early on and the police had no suspects,” assistant Crown attorney Bob Mahler told Judge Ann Watson.

In 2011, Niagara Regional Police were notified a DNA sample taken from Roditis linked him to the unsolved crime.

Police received a DNA warrant for a blood sample from Roditis and it was determined to be a match to blood found at the break-in.

Mahler said it appears his “conduct in the past was driven by a substance abuse problem,” and that Roditis is now a productive member of society.

The Crown requested the judge impose a sentence of four months to be served in the community.

Defence counsel Jeff Root agreed.

“He was in a bad spot in 2006,” he said. “That’s over now. He’s clean and sober.”

The judge agreed to the four-month conditional sentence and placed the defendant under house arrest, which the exception of continuing his employment.