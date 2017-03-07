Hope Has Two Daughters at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir, by Jennifer Ryan

Letters and journals reveal the struggles, affairs, deceptions and triumphs of five members of an English village choir during the Second World War.

Days Like These, by Sue Margolis

Recently widowed, Judy Schofield jumps at the chance to look after her grandchildren while their parents are out of the country. As weeks become months, she realizes she must face it all — food allergies, helicopter parents, snooty PTA moms, homework and meltdowns — one day at a time.

Hope Has Two Daughters, by Monia Mazigh

How do women come of age as dissidents? Weaving together the voices of mother and daughter at pivotal moments in history — the Tunisian Bread Riots in 1984 and Arab Spring in 2010 — this novel follows Nadia, a young woman who escapes Tunisia to find a life in Canada, and her daughter, who returns to Tunisia and becomes involved in a second revolution.

Stolen Beauty, by Laurie Albanese

From the dawn of the 20th century to the devastation of the Second World War and its aftermath, this novel of love, war, art and family gives voice to Adele Bloch-Bauer, her niece and the story behind the creation and near destruction of Gustav Klimt’s most remarkable paintings.

Under the Knife, by Kelly Parsons

A biotechnology tycoon whose beloved wife dies from complications following surgery decides to use his wealth and advanced medical technology to destroy the surgeon he holds responsible. Dr. Rita Wu is brought to the edge of insanity before she enlists the help of a former lover to fight back and stop the destruction before it’s too late.

Non-fiction

We’ll Always Have Casablanca: The Life, Legend, and Afterlife of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Movie, by Noah Isenberg

This classic movie is quoted and misquoted, seen in snippets and referenced in all sorts of ways. Read about all the behind-the-scenes information in this intriguing book.

Butter: A Rich History, by Elaine Khosrova

Vilified since the ’50s, butter is making a comeback as a good fat. Get acquainted with the fascinating history of butter.

The Memory Code: The Secrets of Stonehenge, Easter Island and Other Ancient Monuments, by Dr. Lynne Kelly

What if you could remember vast amounts of information easily? Dr. Kelly shows us how ancient and more modern people utilized easy techniques to do just that.

Lindell’s List: Saving British and American Women at Ravensburck, by Peter Hore

This is the amazing story of Mary Lindell, one of the unsung heroes of the Second World War.

The Alps: A Human History from Hannibal to Heidi and Beyond, by Stephen O’Shea

Stretching from France to Slovenia, these majestic mountains have seen armies, mountaineers, engineers and countless tourists. Follow the history and story of these impressive geological features.