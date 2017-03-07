Splash pad to replace Simcoe Park wading pool

The wading pool in Simcoe Park in the Old Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake — a longtime fixture enjoyed by residents and tourists alike — will be replaced by a $98,000 splash pad this summer.

The new water feature, which will include night lighting, will cost the town about $32,000 less than what was budgeted for the installation.

ABC Recreation Ltd. was the only company that bid on the project.

The equipment will be the same as what was installed at Virgil Sportspark.

Last summer, the town was advised by Niagara Region that operation of the wading pool was not in compliance with safety guidelines. The town was allowed to continue to operate it for the rest of the season after hiring a lifeguard, draining the water at the end of each night and having a first-aid kit on site.

The town’s operations advisory committee voted in favour of the staff recommendation to accept the bid for the pool Monday, but Coun. Martin Mazza suggested the project be delayed while staff look into the possibility of community sponsorship to defray some of the cost.

He said the Virgil Business Association spearheaded the drive to get the splash pad built at Virgil Sportspark by doing fundraising and getting a corporate sponsor.

“We could do something grander if we’re willing to wait one more year,” he said. “We could do a makeshift plan like we did last year.”

Operations director Sheldon Randall said the town is willing to work with community partners on cost-sharing, but he recommended that the project be approved now so it would be ready by the summer.

He said the cost for ongoing maintenance of the splash pad would be about the same as for the wading pool.

“I think it’s a great project,” said Lord Mayor Pat Darte. “I love the lights.”

Staff reported that the splash pad is scheduled to open June 17 and close at the end of September.

The committee’s recommendation goes to council for final approval March 20.