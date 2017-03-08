City to ramp up train rerouting push

The city is engaging the services of rail expert Gary McNeil in its push to try to convince CN to reroute trains away from the centre of Niagara Falls.



At its last meeting, council approved a motion brought forward by Coun. Wayne Thomson asking staff for an update report on McNeil’s efforts and how the municipality can pursue the issue “as vigorously” as it can.



“It’s something that is really important for this community and it can be done,” said Thomson, pointing to when council found a way to remove trains from the tourist district years ago.



“They don’t stop anywhere in the city. They come through and go out and end up in Fort Erie.”



Trains dividing the city in half has been a contentious issue in Niagara Falls for years.



It’s been an irritant for local politicians who hear regularly from residents about long trains delaying them multiple times per day — sometimes trains breaking down at railway crossings across Niagara Falls.



For some time, Mayor Jim Diodati has talked about trying to convince CN to entertain the notion of using alternate tracks which don’t cut through the community inconveniencing motorists and emergency services.



The municipality even set up a train relocation committee, but the city wasn’t “as engaged” last year because it was more focused on trying to lure regular GO train service to Niagara Falls, said Diodati.



“We weren’t as engaged because we were engaged with CN for the GO train because we’re using CN tracks for the GO train to come to Niagara Falls,” he said.



“We wanted to make sure first we were in a good place with them here before we start to go to battle on the second piece. Because of the meetings that we had with our train relocation committee, we were working to engage a top consultant to help us.”



Chief administrative officer Ken Todd said staff has been talking to McNeil, who is past president of GO Transit.



“He has very good contacts at CN. He has been working on this project,” said Todd.



He said now with the provincial announcement of regular GO train service coming to Niagara Falls by 2023, “we can concentrate again on getting the committee back.”



“We’ll refocus that starting in April.”



Thomson said he would like to see the city “get the federal government on side” to help in its relocation push.



“You can run a line directly over to Fort Erie, from Hamilton, and keep it out of the city completely,” he said.



In the past, Diodati has said the trains cut through the city at a number of crossings while making their way to the border and on their way to places such as Buffalo, Black Rock and Western New York.



He said building an overpass at one of the crossings is not the answer because it would cost $15 million to $20 million and not really solve the problem if a breakdown occurred in another part of the city.



Diodati has said there are CP tracks that could be used to go around the city. While that would come with a cost, the city would be willing to work with CN because in the end there would be some financial benefits.



Thomson said he would support the city committing “a few million dollars” as part of a plan to rectify the issue.



“What a tremendous relief (that would be) for residents, relief for all of the emergency services, and yet we’ve been sitting on it and nothing has happened,” he said.



“I’m disappointed that we haven’t really pursued this as vigorously as we could. We did once before and I’m not afraid to stand up here and vote for some money to try to encourage them to do that.”

When reached for comment, CN spokesman Jonathan Abecassis said: “I unfortunately don’t have a comment for you on that issue.”

