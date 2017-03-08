NOTL's Frank Racioppo on Dragons' Den tonight

Frank Racioppo, developer of the historic Queenston Quarry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, will be on CBC’s Dragons' Den Wednesday at 8 p.m.

He will be pitching The Cellars of Niagara-on-the-Lake, subterranean cellars to be cut within the limestone outcroppings on the Niagara Escarpment at the quarry.

The Dragons' Den is a reality TV show which invites would-be Canadian entrepreneurs and business people to pitch their business or ideas to five venture capitalists (the dragons), hoping for money and marketing partnerships to further their businesses.

The Cellars will be one of many natural features within the larger landscape of the quarry, including residences Ricioppo says will be unveiled this fall.

He said the quarry is the perfect natural environment for cellaring, for long-term aging of premium wines or cool storage for vegetables, fruit, cheese, craft beer or any other food and beverage that benefits from natural cool storage.

The Cellars will compete with the oldest, greatest cellars and caverns around the world, he said, with the first cellar unveiled in the fall or next spring.

Terms of his agreement to appear on Dragons' Den prohibited him from talking about whether or not his pitch was successful until after the show airs.