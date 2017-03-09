13 vehicles set on fire in Fort Erie

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to two auto shops in Fort Erie to investigate an incident where police said 13 vehicles were intentionally set on fire.



Niagara Regional Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at shops in the area of Wintemute Street and Bowden Street.



A suspect was seen walking to the area at 3:40 a.m.



Police said a detailed description is being gathered through investigation.



Police ask anybody with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2300.