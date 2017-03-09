Author to talk about Niagara Falls daredevils

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Michael Clarkson has always been drawn to the Niagara River, a body of water with history that plays an important role in much of the local author’s recent work.

He’s spent most of his years in the region, having lived in Fort Erie and Niagara Falls, two communities connected by the historic waterway.

“The drama of it was always alluring,” said Clarkson in an interview about his recent publication, The Age of Daredevils, a book about the first wave of thrill-seekers who conquered Niagara Falls, mostly in wooden barrels.

Starting with school teacher Annie Taylor in 1901, there were five more people who attempted the incredible stunt until 1951 when Red Hill Jr., a Fort Erie man, was the third to not survive the feat.

A second wave started in the 1980s when people like Peter DeBernardi invested time and money in more elaborate vessels and it became relatively easy to go over and survive, he said.

DeBernardi will join Clarkson at the Fort Erie Public Library’s Centennial branch for a book signing March 22. Clarkson will talk about his book and DeBernardi is expected to speak about his ongoing push to see a statue of Red Hill erected in Niagara Falls.

Clarkson is also ready to launch a digital book with a New York-based publisher within a month about the number of suicides at the falls.

The book is called The River of Lost Souls, and spans many decades of the sad reality attached to the natural wonder a few kilometres up the Niagara Parkway from Fort Erie.

A third book Clarkson is working on, The Untold Story of Prohibition, focuses on the rum-running trade during Prohibition and the many connections it had to the Bridgeburg area of Fort Erie.

Men died on boats after being crushed by ice, they were shot at by the U.S. Coast Guard and the entire operation was connected to Mafia families in Buffalo, N.Y. as well as in Canada, he said.

While researching, he was shocked to see there wasn’t much outcry from locals this was taking place.

“There never seemed to be a big deal made of it,” he said.

“Nobody seemed to be upset about it – once in a while politicians got involved during election time.”

Most of that history flows in the stretch of the river between the International Train Bridge and the current location of the Miller’s Creek Marina, he claims.

“The river isn’t that wide – so it wouldn’t take much to row across,” he said.

Clarkson has completed eight books and has a 37-year career in journalism, spent with the Fort Erie Times, Niagara Falls Review and St. Catharines Standard, as well as the Toronto Star.

His event on March 22 at the Centennial branch starts at 7 p.m.