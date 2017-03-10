Canada's new citizens welcomed at Crossroads

Twenty-eight freshly sworn-in Canadians from countries around the world couldn't have received a better reception than the one given by more than 400 spirited young students Friday.

It was a stirring and joyous celebration at Crossroads Public School in Virgil, as the country’s newest citizens, adults and children, were welcomed with cheers and applause from the youngsters dressed in red and white and enthusiastically waving their Canadian flags.

Former Niagara Falls Mayor Ted Salci, now a citizenship judge, presided over the ceremony, and offered a reminder not just for the new citizens but for students, staff and guests at Crossroads that our country is founded by immigrants, who were not only our past but are our future.

Salci spoke of Sir John A. Macdonald, who left Scotland with his parents when he was just five years old, and went on to become the first prime minister of this new country. Salci also mentioned his own grandparents, who came to Canada in the early 1900s to find a better life for their children and grandchildren, with little money but big dreams, and who made the most of the opportunities of living in a country where those dreams could be realized.

“I know this is a proud moment for you and one you will always cherish,” he told those receiving their citizenship.

“We’re happy you’ve chosen to be citizens of this wonderful country, following on generations of citizens before you.”

Those receiving their citizenship will be sharing the same desire to find a better life for their families, he said.

“Your children and grandchildren can be whatever they choose to be.”

Being a Canadian, he said, means sharing a common set of values and living in a democratic country where individual rights and freedoms are respected.

He also spoke about the responsibility that comes with those rights and freedoms, earned by veterans who fought for those rights and freedoms, and urged the new Canadians to exercise their right to vote and become involved in their community by volunteering.

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada, “we are focusing on diversity and inclusiveness. Very few of us share the same past but we call all share in the same future,” Salci said, ending his address with a quote from John McCrea’s In Flanders Fields: “to you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high.”