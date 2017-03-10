VOICES: Journalism must return to objectivity

Last year, 2016, brought to light the slippery slope that the industry of journalism has slid down. It has been sliding slowly down for the past two or three decades, but now, with the United States election coverage and the results that many media networks didn’t like, it has hit rock bottom. All the major television networks in both Canada and the United States have almost become their own political party and continue to spit out their version of news, stories, ethics and standards with attitudes of self-righteousness that are absurd.

Fifty or 60 years ago, journalism was supposed to be objective or neutral. There were many different forms of reporting and journalism with opinion-editoral articles, feature stories, hard news and interviews. All writing and reporting was supposed to be correct, non-biased and factual. Only op-ed articles were allowed to be biased and opinion based. Today, the organized media in all its forms (TV, radio, print, and social media) consider this attitude of objectivity and neutrality out of date.

In the 1920s the “knowledge journalists’ came on the scene. It was stated in books and in the media, such as Public Opinion (1922) that a very narrow selection of men, like Walter Lippmann and David Brooks were to be the ‘public intellectuals’ and they were to explain all the news to us because the public as laymen didn’t have the time, knowledge or access to understand what was going on in the world. These men would enlighten us and teach us what we should know. In my opinion, this is so out of date, it is ridiculous. Most of the population of the world now has the access, education, knowledge and understanding to make their own decisions. But all the major TV networks still work on the theory that they will tell us what we need to hear and how we need to interpret it. Of course the interpretation is biased to what they want you to believe.

I don’t care if you are left, right or smack dab in the middle politically, you have the ability to decipher the facts and make decisions of your own.

So, our new catch word in journalism is ‘fake news’. You have been hearing of this more and more. It is not truthful news and is produced by an unreliable media organization. But the media organizations we are talking about are the main TV and paper organizations of Canada and the United States. These are not small ‘hole in the wall’ offices with a few laptops sensationalizing the news for readers. These large conglomerates were the organizations that we tuned into every evening to find out what was going on in the world and we believed them. What happened to the editorial boards and clear definitions of reporting of these networks and papers? Where are the ethics and standards, objectivity and non-biased reporting that are I believe the essence of freedom of speech?

I don’t claim to know why this has happened. It could be ratings for advertising dollars, moneyed groups behind the scenes or power hungry owners. I don’t know and will not guess the cause. Maybe the movie “Truth” might give us a clue when Robert Redford, who plays Dan Rather, near the end, says to Mary, the main character: “I was there Mary. I was there when the producers suddenly realized the news could make money.”

What I do know is that it has given a tremendous rise in the social media news outlets; Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat etc. Most of us are reading social media more than any of the big news organizations. We know that it might not be true, we know that it might be ‘fake news’, we know that it is opinionated and we also know that we can add our own two cents worth and publish it to the world. We learn all about other people’s ideas, opinions and thoughts, good or bad. We get to research, understand and decipher our own thoughts and ideas about truth and facts.

Is it any wonder that social media is growing exponentially? Do you think the large communication companies see this or are they in their own 1920s world? Are they scrambling? I don’t see it. So, I have decided not to give them any more power. I don’t watch or listen to them anymore and many others must be doing this too because their ratings are falling. Perhaps they might learn from losing money and power.

As I am sure you know, this article and my columns are op-ed articles. You can reply with ideas of your own to bpwhite777@cogeco.ca and I will welcome them. You can also reply to ‘letters to the editor’ of this newspaper. Think about it.

Peggy is a freelance writer and regular contributor. She is patiently waiting to get out on the links and leave the world behind.