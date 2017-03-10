Lots to keep kids busy during March break

If you haven’t planned activities to keep your kids busy during March break, there is lots going on in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Town is organizing a camp from Monday to Friday, March 13 to 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for kids aged six to 12.

Activities include crafts, baking and games.

Registration is by the day or for a week.

Cost for the week is $125, and forms are available at the community centre and on the town’s website at notl.org.

There is also before and after-care available at $5 a day, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Extra public skating during March break

There will be public skating at the Meridian Credit Union Arena daily Tuesday, March 14 to Sunday, March 19, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $2.50 for seniors and youth 17 and under.

For other skating programs, including adult and parents and preschoolers skate day and times, see notl.org.

There will be no public skating at the arena Saturday, March 11, Sunday, March 12 or Monday, March 13 due to a hockey tournament.

Niagara Pumphouse Art Centre

Artist-educator and camp co-ordinator Sarah Porciello is back for March break and offering a number of drawing, painting, sculpture and mixed-media projects inspired by artworks in the pumphouse galleries and examples from art history. Classes are for kids aged five to 12. There are limited single day spaces available. Call the Pumphouse to register at 905-468-5455. Cost per day is $45. Pre-registration is required.

White Oaks offers two March break camps

There are two camps being offered at the Taylor Road resort and conference centre - a racquet camp and a LEAD ASAP camp.

The Racquet Camp is an opportunity to introduce kids to the sport, improve their skills and give them a positive and healthy activity. LEAD ASAP offers workshops and programs relating to painting, food, music, fitness and leadership, teaching skills for youth to become more self-aware and confident. For more information call 905-688-2550 or visit http://www.whiteoaksresort.com/niagara-kids-sport-camp.html.

Fort George skating rink still open

The skating rink is planned to be open from March 11 to March 19, its usual hours plus some extra time on Friday.

Public skating times during March break: Sunday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday it will open again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The rink will close for the season at the end of the day Sunday, March 19.

There will also be crafts available for kids in the Agora, the meeting place beside the rink which is a great place warm up.

Fort George will be open regular hours during March break, and admission is free.