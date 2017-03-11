Major storm hitting Niagara next week

Winter is set to return with a vengeance.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday afternoon warning of a major winter storm headed for north and south Niagara.

The storm is set to hit southwestern Ontario during the day Monday and most of southern Ontario Monday night through Tuesday.

About 15 to 25 centimetres is expected, with the Hamilton to Niagara corridor possibly getting walloped with 30 centimetres due to added moisture from Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada said a developing low pressure centre over the Northwestern United States will track just south of the Great Lakes Monday. There’s already cold arctic air over the Great Lakes so the snow will be dry and fluffy. That will create some blowing snow as the winds pick up.

Snow should taper off by Tuesday night.