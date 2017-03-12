Professor wins best instructor award

Niagara College professor Najote Khara is making her mark in international business.

Khara, who has been teaching international marketing and trade at the college since 2013, won the best X-Culture instructor award for 2016 in a global competition.

Khara, co-ordinator of the business administration, international commerce and global development program, is one of 30 teachers to receive the award.

X-Culture is a partnership of 400 international business professors from around the world. About 100 universities and colleges participate from about 40 countries.

Teams of six students work together during a semester on a project solving real business challenges that real global companies face.

Khara said students from around the world are put in teams, so six different countries are represented on each team. Khara said by doing this students are exposed to different cultures and ways of doing business. She said some countries approach problems differently, or their idea of punctuality isn’t the same. By working together they can be more prepared for the global workforce.

Khara doesn’t take all the credit for the award. About 25 students in her third-year business class worked on eight different projects as part of X-Culture. She said having a great class of students who worked hard on their projects is what contributed to her success.

“This achievement is linked to the student performance in terms of effort, intellectual contribution collegiality and other factors — I would say this award is for the best class.”

Vivian Kinnaird, dean of business, hospitality and environment, said the work Khara does is bringing international collaboration into the classroom. She said it’s a great example of how the college is creating a global learning environment with hands-on business projects.

“We are very proud of her commitment to our students,” she said.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com