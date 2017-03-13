Internet radio station to focus on Niagara music

There are hundreds of talented musicians in Niagara, and many of them are creating songs of their own.

Dwight Topolinsky wants to give them a chance to share those songs with music fans.

By late May, the Welland music lover hopes to launch the Niagara Radio Network — an Internet-based radio station featuring original songs by local artists.

But first, he needs enough songs to keep the music playing.

Topolinsky is asking musicians with original songs they want to share to contact him by email at niagararadionetwork@gmail.com.

He needs enough music to keep the Niagara Radio Network running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no commercials and no radio DJ taking up time.

“I’m stripping it all down. I just want it to be music,” he said.

Music from all genres will have a place on his radio station, whether it’s country or heavy metal.

“The only criteria is it has to be their own music. There are no cover bands.”

In addition to playing the music, Topolinsky plans to include web pages listing information about the bands or musicians, as well as other information.

“Got a couple of songs you want to promote? Because I could put a couple of tracks right on their section of the website. Got any YouTube videos? I can put them on. And any up and coming gigs that they’re going to do and where they’re going to do them.”

He plans to run the Internet radio station for free, for the time being.

“It’s not supposed to be a big money maker, but there will be a lot of work involved,” he said.

It’s not Topolisnky’s first Internet radio station.

He spent years running a classic rock radio station as a hobby, until he wanted to try something new last fall.

“I got tired of running it,” he said. “It was time for a change.”

Recently he came up with the plan to use his Internet radio software to help local musicians. He also said it will give people from outside Niagara a chance to sample the local entertainment before going out for the night.

ABenner@postmedia.com