With up to 30 cm of snow on its way to Niagara, the City of St. Catharines is reminding residents to keep parked vehicles off the roads.

The city's “S'No Parking” policy will be in effect starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and could remain in place for up to 72 hours, depending on weather conditions, as snowplowing operations are underway.

A winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada says by Tuesday evening, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to hit Niagara, with as much as 30 cm falling on some areas of the region. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected.

St. Catharines trucks began applying brine to main roads, hills and bridges to prevent ice buildup in anticipation of the storm.

Tickets maybe issued for $30 each for vehicles parked on city streets for more than 12 hours, parking at at downtown metered spaces from 3 to 6 a.m., and parking on regional roads from 2 to 6 a.m.

Free overnight parking, however, is available at the Carlisle Street/Garden Park and Ontario Street parking garages. Vehicles must exit the lots before 8 a.m.

The city's snow removal progress can be monitored at www.stcatharines.ca/snow.